Sterlington simply wanted to be respected.
The Panthers (20-7) weren’t simply going to be given that coveted respect because senior forward Cardez Norman is a 6’7”, 215-pound prospect and freshman guard Cooper Nelson has an innate ability to rise in moments that some might consider too large for a 15-year-old. In the land of giants like Wossman, Carroll and Richwood, Sterlington has to earn its keep around one of the most feared basketball districts in the state.
Sterlington head coach Paul Glynn feels like his squad took a step in that direction with the No. 11 Panthers’ 87-82 overtime victory over No. 4 Richwood (19-9) Friday night.
“It’s a big win for this team, our school and the community,” Glynn said. “We want to work hard enough so those other teams see us. When they’re at college with them, those other kids come up and say, ‘You know what? We had a heck of a game with y’all.’ We want to be respected. Tonight is the kind of game that earns respect.”
Norman, who scored 24 points for the Panthers in the victory, celebrated with his teammates and the Sterlington student body after the game. Finally, Norman was on the winning side against a talented Courtney McCarthy-led Richwood squad.
“It feels good to finally beat them,” Norman said.
After Jay Bonner hit a clutch jumper to give the Panthers a 72-70 lead in regulation, McCarthy came through in the clutch on the other end to tie the game with 21 seconds remaining and ultimately send the game into overtime.
After scoring the first two baskets for his team in overtime, Norman fouled out with the contest tied, 76-76. But his teammates picked up the slack.
JaMichael Brown drained a clutch 3-pointer to give the Panthers a lift and their first lead of overtime with 1:32 remaining, and fellow senior Cooper Smith converted an and-one that paced the Panthers to victory with under a minute to play. Smith embodies everything Glynn loves about high school athletics, and he couldn’t help but express that after the win.
“He’s put in the work,” Glynn said. “A lot of people think they work, but that young man works his tail off. You wouldn’t believe how much he’s grown as a young man, basketball player and student. I’m just so proud of him.”
Sterlington was determined to create different ways to get the ball in the hands of Norman early on, and he did the rest.
Norman sent the Sterlington students into a frenzy with a dunk off of an inbound, a put-back right before the buzzer sounded in the first quarter and a block that sent the ball flying during a first half that saw him score 17 points.
“When you have a Cardez Norman, you find a way to get him the ball,” Glynn said. “He is special. You don’t get guys like him often. Shame on us if we don’t take advantage of that young man. What an athlete.”
His dunk polished off a 12-0 run that gave the Panthers a 28-19 lead in the second quarter. But he was far from a one-man show.
Nelson rose to the occasion, as he skied high on tear drops and weaved his way through Richwood defenders with his ball handling, drawing “he’s a freshman” chants from a rowdy student section.
“As a coach, lucky… God sometimes hands you a guy like Cooper Nelson,” Glynn said. “He’s such a good guy. I think his lowest grade is a 96. We want the ball in his hand, and here’s the beauty of it… At 15 years old, he wants the ball in his hand. You have to love it.”
Nelson led the team with 26 points in the victory.
On the other end, Sterlington prevented Richwood's All-State stud McCarthy from filling up the basket like he normally does. McCarthy struggled to create space and get going, as he only made two field goals in the half.
Sterlington led 43-29 at the break.
McCarthy would later find his rhtyhm, as the Rams came storming back in the third. Austin Love drained two 3-pointers and Jaquinton Jackson was active on the boards and in the paint during an 11-4 run.
The Rams received another boost when Norman dunked and was issued a technical foul for hanging onto the rim for too long. As a result, Sterlington saw a 58-50 lead with 33 seconds remaining in the third quarter transform into a 58-54 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
McCarthy made three clutch baskets in the fourth and led the Rams with 25 points in the loss.
Sterlington 53, Richwood 36 (girls)
The No. 7 Sterlington Lady Panthers (17-4) jumped all over the No. 17 Richwood Lady Rams (12-14) in a 53-36 victory Friday night at Sterlington.
The Lady Panthers outscored Richwood, 22-4, in the first quarter and started the contest on a 10-0 run. Sophie Fletcher drained a long two off the jump to set the tone, and Aubrey Carter showcased her athleticism after losing control on a fast break before maintaining control of the basketball behind her back and converting the layup.
After a two-minute scoring drought, Hope Tucker and Fletcher combined for a 12-1 run to close out the quarter.
Richwood did not register a field goal in the first quarter and scored its first basket with 3:38 to go in the second period. The Lady Rams successfully converted free throws in the half, though. Richwood made nine-of-14 attempts in the first half.
Tucker scored 17 of her team-leading 28 points in the first half, as Sterlington took a 35-15 edge into the half.
Sterlington struggled to mount any kind of offense in the third quarter. In fact, Sterlington made just two field goals in the third quarter and Richwood rattled off a 10-0 run in the quarter.
On the other end, Richwood stacked offensive rebounds and drew fouls to close the gap to 10.
Jamie Hunter scored five of her 14 points in the third.
Sterlington woke up in the fourth. The Lady Panthers used a 9-1 scoring run to gain some breathing room down the stretch.
