The Sterlington boys and girls track teams claimed the 1-3A Regional Championship Wednesday at Sterlington High School.
The girls took first place with 95 points. Wossman placed third (72) and Carroll finished fifth (56).
Meanwhile, the Panther boys scored an event-high 82 points to finish on top, while Wossman came in third (64) and Richwood finished in seventh (47).
Qualifying for state on the girls side were Kat Mott-Franklin (Wossman), Tyneshia Briggs (Carroll), Mollie Sims (Sterlington), Alaysia Lowen (Wossman), Jordyn Driver (Wossman), Jay’Meria Gaines (Carroll), Aalryah Wheeler (Carroll), Vantasia Franklin (Sterlington), Brittany Burton (Wossman), Lillian Edens (Sterlington), Anniya Daggs (Wossman), Ma’Keyla Williams (Carroll), Allison Guerriero (Sterlington) and Emily Jones (Sterlington).
Mott-Franklin took second place in the 100m dash (13.20) and Briggs claimed third in the event.
Sims finished in second place in the 1600m (5:47.58). She also finished third in the 3200m (12:59.27). Sims placed second in the 800m run (2:32.95) behind Gaines (2:32.94).
Lowen won the 400m dash by a hair (1:01.63) with teammate Driver earning second place (1:01.92).
Wheeler recorded the best long jump at the event (17’-1”).
Franklin won the shot put (35’-0 ½”) and Burton took third (32’-5”).
Franklin also recorded the best discus throw (94’-4”).
Edens’ third place finish in triple jump (30’-4 ½) qualified her for the state tournament.
Daggs took first in the 100m hurdles (17.34) and Williams claimed third (18.88).
Guerriero finished third in the javelin (91’-1 ½”), and Jones took first in the high jump (5-0”) and second in the pole vault (8’-6”).
Qualifying for the boys were Quinterrious Daggs (Wossman), Antonio Taylor (Richwood), Emontae Brown (Carroll), Trammell Colvin (Sterlington), Jaylon Donson (Wossman), Dylan Compton (Sterlington), Maddox Bryan (Sterlington), Mitch Hodnett (Sterlington), Wesley Williams (Richwood), Nicholas Crumbley (Sterlington), Peyton Parks-Smith (Sterlington), Calvin Henderson (Richwood) and Ja’Horous Turner (Wossman).
Daggs won first in the 200m dash (22.80), Taylor took second (22.93) and Brown claimed third (23.12).
Colvin was second in the 400m dash (51.39) and Donson took third (51.66).
Compton won the 800m (2:09.99).
Bryan claimed third in the long jump (21’5-1/2”) and Hodnett was third (44’-1”) in the shot put. Bryan also took third in the triple jump (41’9”).
Williams was second in the discus (113-3”) and Crumbley was third (104’7”).
Smith took first in the 110m hurdles and Fisher finished second (16.15).
Smith also finished first in the 300m hurdles (41.89) and Webster came in third (43.09).
Parks-Smith was third in the javelin (133’-8”).
Henderson came in second in the high jump (6’-0”) and Turner was third (5’10”).
