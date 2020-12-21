The Sterlington boys basketball team is off to a 3-5 start to the season, but new head coach Paul Glynn sees plenty of potential with his group.
“We’re going through growing pains right now,” Glynn said. “We’re playing our guts out every game. We’ve kept ourselves in games, and we’ve won some games by diving for balls and taking charges. The boys have done everything we’ve asked them to do. We just need some more time together to develop that chemistry.”
Senior Caleb Medlin has led the team in scoring, as he’s improved his shooting efficiency from behind the arc. Medlin transition from role player to key contributor in the early goings, while Ashton Stallings has done the same running point.
What’s been a big help has been the football players stepping back onto the court and transitioning back to basketball. Senior Fred Hymes, who was the cornerstone of the Panthers a year ago, is among those football players returning.
“He’s incredible,” Glynn said. “He’s just a phenomenal athlete. Sunday nights aren’t mandatory for our team to show up and shoot around, but he was here the whole time working on his game.”
Cliff Jones is another football player that will be a big help on both ends of the floor. Glynn called Jones a lockdown defender for the Panthers.
Sophomore Cardez Norman has also emerged as a 6’4”, 210-pound player that Glynn believes will be a three-level player (post, mid-range, 3-point).
“We’ve laid it all out for (Norman),” Glynn said. “Fred is going to draw the best post defender every night, so look what that leaves you…”
The Panthers had their Monday game against West Monroe canceled, but the Panthes will hit the road Tuesday for a last-minute contest against Pineville.
“We’re trying to play anybody we can,” Glynn said.
