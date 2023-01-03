The invitation was one thing. The reaction was another.
When Sterlington head coach Paul Glynn told the (15-2) Sterlington Panthers that they were headed to the 27th annual Don Redden Memorial Classic, the players erupted.
“I’m excited for these young men,” Glynn said. “If you’re a Sterlington athlete and you love basketball, the pinnacle tournament is the Redden. The guys were so excited about it. I told them, ‘The fact is we get Summerfield in the first round, and man, if we have a good game, we’ll be playing Rayville or Ouachita in the Madhouse.’ That energized the boys. People don’t give you respect. You earn it. You can get it in a tournament like the Redden, but you can get humbled too.”
It’s early, but the Panthers are looking like a force in Non-Select Division III. The Panthers have held a top five ranking for the majority of the season, thanks in large part to a 13-game win streak to start the year. For Glynn, it’s been everything he hoped it would be and more, so far.
“It’s almost like the old coaching cliché… Give me three years and let’s see what we can do,” said Glynn, who is in his third year with the Panthers. “The offense and defense doesn’t change. The third year, there’s just something about it that gets the kids to respond. There’s something good about it. We’ve got a good group of seniors too.”
Seniors Cardez Norman, Cooper Smith, Ja’Michael Brown, Brock McIntyre and Jay Bonner set the tone back in May when the team held tryouts. There were two separate tryouts held and over 30 different athletes tried out for the team back in May. One of them was senior Jaterrius Holland, who matched the work ethic of his fellow seniors on the Panthers squad.
“They will interrupt me and say, “Coach, we got this’ or ‘Coach, we can get this done,’” Glynn said. “They pulled themselves together and worked really hard to go out the way they want to go out. They have completely said, ‘Coach, we are taking the lead.’”
You need more than a good attitude to compete in District 1-3A against the likes of Wossman, Carroll and Richwood. And thankfully for Glynn, he has just that in several talented players. Norman, who Glynn has been on the record before in the past about his Division I potential, leads the way with 14.9 points per game (76%) and 8.9 rebounds per contest. Freshman guard Cooper Nelson is second on the team with 11.8 points per contest, and Smith averages 11.4 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per contest and a team-leading 3.4 assists per game.
The red-hot Panthers defeated Ouachita Christian, 58-28, before falling in overtime to Lincoln Prep, 64-63, in the Sterlington Shootout last week.
Sterlington and Summerfield will tip off the action in the Don Redden Memorial Classic at Ouachita at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.