For just the second time since moving up to District 2-3A, the Sterlington boys basketball team were victorious in district play.
With all four of the Panthers’ district foes inside the Top 16 of Class 3A this basketball season, a win in district competition doesn’t come easy. And that makes a 67-57 victory against Union last Friday worth celebrating.
“Just honestly going back to the four overtime game with Carroll, people want to say that was a fluke, and we don’t think it is,” Sterlington head coach Paul Glynn said. “We’re learning a lot about fundamentals and getting better from a skill set, but right now we’re trying to turn the corner on what it takes to win. I think the past two or three games we’ve seen the guys relax.”
The Panthers were a point away from having five players score in double figures. Fred Hymes led the team with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the win, while Cliff Jones was 5-for-5 from the field with 13 points, Ashton Stallings added 12 points while playing with a “turf toe” and Cody Goodman added another 10 points. Caleb Medlin hit three treys to score nine points in the win.
Glynn credited his team’s shot-making ability in the win, and also gave a shoutout to Goodman, who was the smallest player on the court.
“All 5’4” of him,” Glynn said. “He’s our spark plug. He stepped in and hit a couple 3-pointers and ran the offense for us. He’s like the energizer bunny. They hit a couple shots and were like, ‘Hey coach, we got this.’ He and Cliff Jones helped lead some player-only meetings with Fred.”
With the win, Sterlington held tight to its No. 30 position. With only 32 teams making the playoffs, Glynn made the decision to move forward with games planned against Quitman and Saline later this week. The Panthers moved the previously scheduled matchup with Saline from Tuesday to Saturday, and as of Monday, the Panthers matchup with Quitman on Friday was still on.
“This district gets you ready for the playoffs, and once again, by the time we ran through those eight district games, plus Winnfield, we don’t want to let our foot off the accelerator now,” Glynn said. “These are two highly ranked teams, and we want to play these games.”
