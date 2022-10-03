Locked in a scoreless tie with Richwood after a 48-yard field goal attempt was no good, Sterlington defender Jay Bonner made a crucial interception to swing all the momentum in favor of the Panthers. And Sterlington needed it.
The Panthers cashed in on the turnover with a one-yard Mason Lawhon scamper to lead Richwood, 7-0, before ultimately beating Richwood, 36-20, Friday.
“That was big for our program,” Sterlington head coach Lee Doty said. “Richwood is much improved, and I told Marcus (Yanez) that’s the best Richwood team we’ve faced since 2017.”
The win allows Sterlington to avoid a 1-4 start and get right back in the hunt for a District 1-3A title after falling to Carroll one-week prior.
With Louisiana Tech commit Charlie Robinson out with a knee injury for the second week in a row, the Panthers are now starting three freshmen on defense as they look to regain championship form.
“He’s our best defensive player, and we’re trying to figure out how long he’ll be out,” Doty said. “We’ve had a different starting lineup every week for the last five or six weeks dating back to the jamboree. Right now we just have guys out there on the field that can tackle. If you throw it over our heads, then we’ll just deal with it.”
Richwood provided some scares along the way Friday night, though. Andrew King’s three-yard touchdown run made it a 7-6 affair before Brody Belanger’s six-yard run gave Sterlington a 14-6 halftime lead.
Belanger led the team with 84 rushing yards on 23 carries, while King led all with 96 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Sterlington’s offense really picked up in the third quarter. Lawhon busted loose on a 49-yard touchdown run before Trammell Colvin made it a 29-6 Sterlington lead with his 18-yard score on the ground.
The Panthers attempted a double pass that saw wide receiver Jacob Breen connect with Lawhon on a 36-yard touchdown strike to put the Panthers up by 30 at the end of the quarter.
Jayleen Butler scored twice for Richwood in the fourth quarter. Butler ran a touchdown in from 13 yards out before King connected with Butler on an eight-yard touchdown pass.
Sterlington will look to get back to .500 when it hosts Bastrop Friday, while Richwood looks to improve to 4-2 on the season when it hosts Lincoln Prep.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
