A blind man could tell you what happens on the field when Sterlington and Oak Grove meet.
Two championship caliber teams engage in trench warfare, and neither team’s pride will allow the opposition an inch in what is typically a low-scoring, back-and-forth contest.
The 2020 version of this annual grudge match played out similarly with Oak Grove coming out on top 14-12 in their own backyard.
After Sterlington limited Oak Grove to less than 50 yards rushing in last year’s contest, talented running back Ron Craten rushed for 118 yards and two scores on 20 carries.
Craten crossed the end zone for the first time with less than four minutes to play in the second quarter. Up until then, Jacob Barr’s 28-yard field goal had given Sterlington the 3-0 edge.
The Panthers rallied quickly. On the ensuing drive, senior quarterback Grant Mangrum connected with sophomore John Barr on a 16-yard touchdown pass to put the Panthers on top, 9-7, at the half. A bad snap on the PAT prevented the Panthers from taking a field goal lead into halftime.
Mangrum was 9-of-27 for 150 yards in his first game as the Panthers starting quarterback. Sterlington’s rush attack was met with great opposition at Oak Grove. In fact, the Panthers rushed for 106 yards on 33 carries.
Oak Grove regained the lead with a 14-yard touchdown run by Craten in the third quarter.
Green added a 23-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but Oak Grove clung to the 14-12 victory.
The Panthers will look to rebound against a North Webster squad that was shutout by Minden in Week 1. The Panthers will host the Knights in the home opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
