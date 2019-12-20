Reaping the rewards of its third straight conference championship, state quarterfinalist Sterlington swept the individual awards on the All-District 2-3A team.
Sterlington’s backfield duo of fullback Jordan Townsend and tailback Dallas Reagor are co-Offensive MVPs. Linebacker Cole Jones is the Defensive MVP, and Lee Doty is Coach of the Year.
Joining Townsend and Reagor on the first offense are tight end Hixson Street, guard Brock Risinger, tackle Braden Bruscato, quarterback Hayes Crockett, wide receiver Layton Rainbolt and kicker Jacob Green.
Cedric Woods is a three-way first-team selection after helping the Carroll Bulldogs to a district runner-up finish. In addition to making the first offense as a wide receiver and return specialist, Woods earned first-team defensive acclaim as a cornerback. Also named to the first offense from Carroll were running back Montrelle Jones, quarterback Antonio Hollins, linemen Isaiah Taylor and Kelvin Hamilton, and wide receiver Armiyel Bell.
State semifinalist Union Parish claimed five spots on the first offense — linemen Dalton Hogue and Peyton Talley, wide receiver Dylan Harris, running back Tre Holley and athlete Trent Ginn.
Wossman has four first-team offensive selections in linemen Graceson Jackson-Smith, Antonio Hill and Trandy Williams, and running back Jessie Booker.
Representing Richwood on the first offense are athlete Michael Sherman, and wide receivers Devin Hampton and CJ Henderson Jr.
Jones is among eight Panthers on the first defense, along with end Jordan Doaty, linebackers Colin Foy and Seth Temple, cornerback Cole Thompson, safeties Harrison Womack and Dorian Eddins, and punter Parker Coley.
Carroll’s first-team defenders are ends Jackie Wallace and Ryan DeBurr, linebackers Derrick Conner and Chartavion Arrington, Woods and safety Donald Nabors.
First-team selections from Union are linemen Jason Haulsey and Kameron Crowe, linebacker Hayden Edwards and cornerbacks Devontae Dismuke and Jedonte Loggins.
Chosen to the first defensive unit from Wossman were linemen Jacoby Collins, Eddie Staten and Treveon Hudson, linebacker Shawnkorian Hall and punt returner Jamaal Gilbert.
Landing on the first team defense from Richwood were end Wesley Williams, linebacker Carldarius Bethley and safety Xavier Wright.
Second Team
Second team honorees are:
Sterlington — offensive tackle Matthew Husser, guard Jobie Guthrie, center Tony Rivera, wide receiver Ram Foster, running back Zach Crain, defensive end Parker Coley, defensive tackle Caleb Andrews, linebacker Luke Handy and cornerback Jaden Davis.
Carroll — offensive linemen Chartavion Arrington, Malik Long and Darrell Gilbert, wide receivers Jacoby Brown and Emonte Brown, defensive linemen Jy Brown, Jayon Bingham and Andre Hill, and linebackers Pakoyrie Goins and Bobby Williams.
Union — offensive linemen Jaydan Washington and Kayin McHenry, running back Jaquaris Donald, wide receiver Kerian Perry, athlete Cole Dison, defensive lineman Blake Ramsey, linebacker Desmond Edmonds and Rashad Singleton, and defensive backs Dejonte Loggins and Taylon Gatson.
Wossman — offensive lineman James Square, quarterback Antrell Green, wide receivers Dezmon Watson and Jaron Green, linebacker Jay Jones, and defensive backs Da’Kareyus Randall and Henry Patrick.
Richwood — center Chance Gilbert, offensive lineman Glen Brisco, wide receiver Tyrice James, kick returner Devin Hampton, defensive lineman Justin Wilson, and defensive backs Deveryn Brooks and C.J. Henderson Jr.
