For those clamoring to see Sterlington's defense line up against one of the most talented running backs in the state this week, forgive Panther defenders if they greet you with, “Oh yeah, where have you been?”
Fresh off of a 45-14 victory against Jennings, where the Panthers kept 4-star running back Trevor Etienne from running all over the football field against them, the (5-0) Panthers will look to dow the same against (3-2) Union and running back Trey Holly, who rushed for 2,709 yards and 44 rushing touchdowns in 2020.
“It’s just another SEC running back we’ll have to get ready for,” Sterlington head coach Lee Doty said. “We’ll get back to the drawing board.”
The Panthers are 17-1 in the regular season against District 2-3A opponents since making the jump to the bigger classification. The one team that holds a victory against the Panthers happens to be Union, and that loss is still fresh. The Farmers took down the Panthers in a 35-14 victory last year en route to playing for the Class 3A State Championship Game.
The Panthers had six fumbles in the first half and lost three of them in that 2020 clash, while Holly rushed for 224 yards on 25 carries in the victory. So it goes without saying — Sterlington must take care of the football and put forth its best effort to slow down Holly this Friday night.
And if last week is any indication of how things will go, Sterlington fans can carry some confidence into the highly anticipated district showdown. Etienne, the younger brother of NFL running back Travis Etienne, rushed for 142 yards on 16 carries against the Panthers last Friday night. And Doty was thrilled with his team’s defensive effort.
“We basically played an old school football game,” Doty said. “We were going to make someone else beat us. We played pretty good defensively, and I’m just super proud of this group.”
Doty called the 45-14 victory the Panthers’ most complete performance yet in Sterlington’s undefeated run.
“We kind of got a wake up call last week against North DeSoto. We had a good week of practice, and when you’re going against a guy that has an offer from every SEC team, we knew we were going to be in for it,” Doty said.
Offensively, quarterback Mason Lawhon might have pieced together his finest outing yet. Lawhon was 5-of-7 for 132 passing yards with two passing touchdowns and an interception, while also leading Sterlington in rushing with 131 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 12 carries.
“Two weeks ago we talked about him running the football more, and we used him a little bit more against North DeSoto last week. They were just giving us the quarterback run this week and he made good on it,” Doty said.
Sterlington veteran back Bryce Lark found the end zone first for the Panthers on a 26-yard run before Lawhon connected with John Barr, who tipped the ball to himself in the air on a 51-yard touchdown pass. Lawhon’s 21-yard run and 30-yard touchdown pass to Ram Foster later in the half built a 28-7 advantage for the Panthers.
Sterlington took a 35-7 lead into halftime after Lawhon found the end zone on a 31-yard score.
Jacob Green nailed a 30-yard field goal and Trammell Colvin scored on a 70-yard run in the second half, as Sterlington cruised to a big home victory to remain undefeated.
The Panthers rushed for 369 yards on 41 carries. Colvin had 99 rushing yards on three carries, while Lark rushed for 88 yards on 12 carries.
