Sterlington is proving just how rare last weekend was where the Panthers combined for just four runs against two Class 5A teams.
In the games that have followed, Sterlington has outscored its opponents, 45-5.
The Panthers lineup got back to scoring runs in bulk during a 21-1 victory against Ouachita. Then the Panthers followed that runaway victory with a 10-0 win against Winfield and a 14-4 win against Oak Grove.
Against Ouachita on March 23, Clay Benson, Parker Coley and Cole Thompson homered. Ram Foster tripled in the 20-run victory, while Luke Handy held Ouachita to just four hits in five innings pitched. Handy, along with Seaver Sheets, also doubled in the win.
In the 10-0 win against Winnfield, Brandon Brewer allowed just two hits in five innings of work and struck out 12 batters. Sheets, Benson, Coley and Thompson recorded two hits each. Thompson homered again in the Winnfield victory.
Sterlington led Oak Grove 5-2 heading into the sixth inning Saturday when the Panthers opened the floodgates with a nine-run inning. Benson hit another home run and collected two hits in the victory, while Sterling Sims doubled.
Joby Guthrie picked up the victory, as he held Oak Grove to three hits and two walks in five innings of work. He also struck out six batters.
With the three victories, Sterlington improved to 16-3 on the season and remains No. 2 in the Class 3A unofficial power ratings, according to GeauxPreps.com.
