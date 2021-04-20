It’s getting harder and harder to see Sterlington in the postseason without a No. 1 attached to it. As the Panthers enter the final week of the regular season, the Panthers find themselves sitting atop the power rankings once again, and if the Panthers enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, it would be the fourth straight time (2020 excluded) that Sterlington did so.
“Going to Sulphur is all this senior group has ever really known,” Sterlington head coach Mark Sims said. “Berwick beat us in 2018, and that’s when (senior) Seaver Sheets was just a freshman.”
After winning the state title as the No. 1 seed in 2017, the Panthers were upset as the No. 1 team in 2018 before, of course, winning the state championship in 2019. The Panthers lost the opportunity to repeat in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Sterlington has gone back-and-forth with South Beauregard as the No. 1 seed in Class 3A, but the Panthers take a full power point lead into the last stretch of the season.
And perhaps even better than that — the Panthers are playing some of their best ball as of late. The Panthers have won 10 games in a row, and Sterlington has scored eight or more runs in eight consecutive contests after defeating Richwood Monday.
“The win against OCS over the weekend was huge in keeping that No. 1 spot,” Sims said. “The first goal is always to make the playoffs, and then you want to host a playoff game and try and get that Top 4 seed so you can host through Sulphur. And you’d still like to be the No. 1 seed so you can be the home team. It just gives the guys incentives to shoot for.”
The Panthers scored 11 runs in the first inning en route to beating the Eagles, 14-8. Sheets and John Barr recorded three hits, while William Perkins homered in the victory.
Ouachita Christian’s Jon Michael Cader was 4-for-4 with a home run in the loss.
Of course, Sims doesn’t want his team thinking they’re unbeatable. He pointed out the fact that experience on the mound in the postseason isn’t something the Panthers boast.
“They’re still high school kids, so you have to keep coaching them,” Sims said. “The easiest thing in this game at any level is to get complacent. Once you think you have the game beat, you stop working as hard, and that just doesn’t work. This is a good senior group, though. And look, (Luke) Handy, (Joby) Guthrie and (Mason) Lawhon have stepped up, but they have no playoff experience on the mound. You can’t take any of this for granted.”
