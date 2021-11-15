Don’t talk to Sterlington head coach Lee Doty about a potential quarterfinal matchup against St. James or Madison Prep. He isn’t interested in looking ahead.
And neither is the No. 1 Sterlington Panthers ahead of a road contest with No. 17 Westlake Friday night.
“Westlake is too good for us to look ahead,” Doty said. “Everything runs through their quarterback. If he was up here in Northeast Louisiana, he’d probably be the player of the year.”
Westlake’s Jamall Guillory has completed 47% of his passes for 924 yards and nine touchdowns with six interceptions, but he leads the team with 1,688 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns.
The Panthers have prided themselves on playing stout defense this season, and that unit will certainly be tested against a Westlake team that defeated No. 16 Grant, 45-22, last Friday.
“They are very athletic. They have a great quarterback and running back with a good offensive scheme. They’re huge up front on the defensive line. Plus we have to go down there. Advantage Westlake,” Doty said. “It ain’t really the playoffs unless you have to load up on the bus and hit the road. I know our kids are excited about it, and I know our fans travel well.”
The (11-0) Panthers wasted little to no time in showing Frederick Douglas why the Panthers were the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A Playoffs.
During a 56-12 blowout win in the opening round of the playoffs, three different Sterlington players scored within the opening eight minutes of the contest.
Bryce Lark was the first Panther player to see the end zone with a four-yard run. Romaj Hatfield crossed the goal line next with a one-yard scamper and then Mason Lawhon connected with Ram Foster on a 47-yard strike to make it a 21-0 ballgame. The Panthers led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter after Lark's second touchdown run from one yard out.
The defense got in on the scoring action in the second quarter. The Panthers defense remained opportunistic, as Cliff Jones returned an interception 81 yards for a score.
Sterlington rushed for 184 yards in the victory. Lawhon completed five-of-six passes for 119 yards in the victory.
