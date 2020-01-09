Sterlington's Cole Jones, Layton Rainbolt, Dorian Eddins and Brock Risinger each made the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 3A All-State team.
Jones represented the Panthers as a linebacker and Eddins made the first-team as a defensive back, while Rainbolt earned first-team nods as a returner and Risinger was honored as an offensive lineman.
Sterlington running back Dallas Reagor, quarterback Hayes Crockett, defensive back Harrison Womack and Carroll athlete Cedric Woods were all honorable mentions.
Class 3A All-State
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Shamar Smith, St. James
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Sa'Vion Jones, St. James
Coach of the Year
Robert Valdez, St. James
OFFENSE
WR Shazz Preston St. James 6-0 185 So.
WR Joel Williams, Madison Prep 6-2 185 Sr.
WR DeColdest Crawford Green Oaks 6-2 145 So.
OL Gabriel Campbell Kaplan 5-10 173 Sr.
OL Jaquon Jones St. James 6-3 245 Jr.
OL Brock Risinger Sterlington 5-7 180 Sr.
OL Rashad Green University 6-3 310 Sr.
OL Jadon Lacour Marksville 6-1 308 Sr.
QB Shamar Smith St. James 6-0 190 Sr.
RB Sean LeBeouf St. James 5-9 190 Sr.
RB Trevor Etienne Jennings 5-10 212 Sr.
RB Steveland Williams McDonogh 35 5-8 170 Sr.
PK Alec Mahler St. James 5-7 170 So.
ATH Daniel Miller Marksville 5-11 185 Sr.
DEFENSE
DL Sai’vion Jones St. James 6-5 234 Jr.
DL Jason Hausley Union Parish 6-1 251 Sr.
DL Jaquelin Roy University 6-4 305 Sr,
DL DeSanto Rollins Parkview Baptist 6-3 280 Sr.
LB David Ellis McDonogh 35 6-1 210 Sr.
LB Kaleb Brown St. James 5-9 185 Jr.
LB Cole Jones Sterlington 5-10 160 Sr.
LB Truman Faust Loranger 5-9 175 Sr.
DB Brad Batiste St. James 5-9 155, Sr.
DB J’Kory Ester St. James 5-9 160 Sr.
DB Dorian Eddins Sterlington 5-8 160 Sr.
DB Major Burns Madison Prep 6-3 180 Sr.
P Jaron Townsend Caldwell Parish 5-11 180 Jr.
KR Layton Rainbolt Sterlington 6-0 170 Sr.
