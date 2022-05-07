Don't bother firing up the "Maps" app. Just crank the bus. The No. 4 Sterlington Panthers know where they're headed.
The Panthers have to take an old familiar trip to Sulphur after sweeping No. 5 West Feliciana in two games this weekend.
Sterlington's 7-3 victory against the Saints Saturday ensured the Panthers would be making their fifth straight trip to the state tournament. Sterlington has an opportunity to win its fourth state championship in baseball since 2017 and technically it's third straight title with the 2020 season's canceling.
Down 1-0 in the series, West Feliciana got off to a great start with Joe Cochran’s RBI double in the bottom half of the first inning. But that lead would be short lived. In the top of the second, John Barr reached on an error before advancing to second on a steal and moving to third on Travis Adam’s sacrifice bunt. With two outs in the inning, a wild pitch allowed Barr to cross home plate and tie the score, 1-1.
Sterling Sims recorded his second single of the game in the third inning and scored on Cole Thompson’s RBI triple to give the Panthers their first lead of the ballgame. Jack Mitchum’s RBI single later in the inning made it a 3-1 affair. The Panthers loaded the bases in the inning with two outs, and that signaled the end of West Feliciana pitcher Nick Lester’s day. Lester handed the ball to Neal Rachal to finish the inning, and Sterlington’s Dylan Downs found the gap in center with a base knock that cleared the bases. Lester tried to bare hand the ball in centerfield but whiffed in his attempt, which allowed Sterlington to add three more runs in the inning and extend its lead to 6-1.
West Feliciana had a man reach with one out in the bottom half of the inning, but that threat was quickly erased thanks to Max Risinger catching a line drive at second base before firing over to first for the inning-ending double play.
Thompson, who made the first start of his career, carved up West Feliciana batters on the inside corner, as four separate times Saint batters bowed out looking to an inside pitch. Thompson finished with seven strikeouts and allowed just two hits and three walks in the six-inning effort.
Risinger scored after reaching on a double. Ram Foster knocked him in to make it a 7-1 lead in the sixth inning.
Thompson walked a batter and hit another in the seventh before handing the ball to Barr to seal the win.
In the 10-4 Game 1 victory Friday for the Panthers, Sterlington’s Barr hit a three-run homer to break the scoreless tie in the second inning. Mitchum hit a double and triple in the victory, and Sterlington totaled nine hits in the win.
Sims drew the victory with just four earned runs on six hits and three walks in six innings pitched. He also struck out five.
Sterlington will play in the Class 3A semifinals at 10 a.m. Thursday in Sulphur.
