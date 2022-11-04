Sterlington head coach Lee Doty called it a positive/negative.
In a strange turn of events, the Panthers went from leading 21-6 to trailing 22-21 in the blink of an eye to start the second half.
All is well that ends well if you’re a Sterlington Panther, as Sterlington responded to Wossman’s unexpected burst to finish with a 41-28 victory Thursday night. But it wasn't without adversity.
“I’m not sure I’ve ever been a part of a game where a team scored 16 points, and the defense never even got on the field,” Doty said. “I would suggest nobody kick it to No. 4. It was like a line drive, and you just knew what he was going to do once he got it.”
Johnny Woods’ 80-yard kickoff return was followed by a fumbled Sterlington pitch on a play where a Panther running back went in the wrong direction. Wossman’s Tylee Gray picked up the loose football and scored to put the Wildcats on top.
Sterlington responded with a touchdown on the next drive, as Trammell Colvin scored from 39 yards out.
“The positive thing, though, is that had this happened at the beginning of the year, we would have folded like a cheap tent,” Doty said. “We came back and got the job done.”
Colvin led all with 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries.
“He had one of his big runs when we fell behind,” Doty said. “We rode that dude. He’s a very talented back.”
Special teams were the Wildcats’ Achilles heel in the loss. The (4-6) Wildcats went into the matchup with a sense of urgency, though head coach Terence Cahee believed the team could fall anywhere between 27 and 31 following the loss. The Non-Select Division II bracket is condensed to only 28 teams.
That adds extra salt in the wound when you look up in the third quarter and have last year’s Class 3A State Champions on the ropes, but the special teams unit made three crucial mistakes over the course of the ballgame. The first two will go down as muffs on punt returns, as members of Wossman’s return team were pushed into the football and allowed Sterlington to recover. The other was a punter trying to make a play in the end zone, only to be tackled just outside of it and set up a short-yard fourth quarter score. Trailing 27-22, a safety would have kept it a one-possession game.
“I’m still extremely proud of our guys,” Cahee said. “We’ve gotten better every week. The score does not indicate our performance. The score last week against Union didn’t either. R.J. Wilson didn’t play last week and Jeremiah Griffin or Chancelor James didn’t play either. That's three key staters. So we’ve had guys playing that weren’t supposed to play. The future is bright. That game against Sterlington was the first time in 10 weeks that I felt we left it all out there for four quarters.”
Sterlington out-gained Wossman, 444-241, in total yards and also ran nearly twice as many plays. The Panthers ran 75 plays compared to Wossman’s 42.
The Panthers didn’t play mistake-free football, as Sterlington fumbled the ball twice. Doty said he and his staff are still trying to figure out how to prevent those turnovers from happening. But the Panthers’ defense once again tackled well against Wossman’s athletes in the open field. And that’s a great sign for Doty heading into the playoffs.
“I’m excited about how we’ve improved our tackling this season,” Doty said.
Sterlington is No. 12 in Non-Select Division III, according to GeauxPreps.com, while Wossman is No. 29. Brackets will be released Sunday.
