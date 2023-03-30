Thursday night’s 5-1 victory over No. 5 Claiborne Christian (Select Division V) is yet another indicator the No. 5 Sterlington Panthers (Non-Select Division III) are rounding into form on the baseball diamond as March concludes.
With a five-game win streak that includes that hard-fought win over the Crusaders (5-9), the Panthers have improved to 15-8 on the season.
“We’re starting to come around,” Sterlington head coach Mark Sims said.
Claiborne Christian is hopeful April brings a similar surge, as the Crusaders are known for turning it up in April before making a deep postseason run.
“It’s not even April yet,” Olinde said, smiling. “We still have time.”
Sterling Sims handcuffed Claiborne’s bats in the victory. Sterling Sims, who threw a no-hitter earlier this season against West Ouachita, finished his day with no runs allowed on one hit and four walks. Sims struck out five batters in five innings pitched.
“Obviously Sterling is good,” Olinde said. “He threw well, and they had good defense behind him. We didn’t swing the bats, and honestly, we haven’t swung the bats well all year. If we don’t swing the bats, we have to throw no-hitters and hope they walk us in, I guess.”
Sterling Sims found his groove in the second inning. He was one ball away from throwing an immaculate inning, as he sat down three straight Claiborne Christian batters on 10 pitches.
A.J. Allen was tossing up blanks in the early goings too. Allen, who allowed four runs on two hits and no walks in 4.1 innings pitched, gave up his first run of the game in the third inning. Max Risinger tripled out of the nine-hole and leadoff batter Travis Adams found the outfield grass between second and third base with an RBI single that broke the scoreless tie. The Panthers added another run in the inning on an error at first base.
Sterling Sims was noticeably stretching his back on the mound in the fourth inning after walking a Crusader batter with two outs. Mark Sims made a visit to the mound to check on his son, and after a short conference, Sterling Sims ended the Crusaders’ threat with a strikeout.
“Sterling hurt (his back) swinging the other day, and it’s been a little stiff,” Sims said. “He threw 101 pitches Saturday, and he was on four days rest. But we were going to watch it anyway. He was up to 77 pitches. Those two runs were big so that we could get him out. He’s fine. He had a good fastball working again today. That’s the worst control he had all year, but we wanted to limit him. With him and Dylan (Downs), we feel like we have a pretty good one-two.”
Josh Vaughn broke up Sims’ no-hit bid in the fifth inning with two outs on a single to left field. A walk and hit batsman gave Claiborne Christian its best scoring opportunity of the day with Allen at the plate. With the bases loaded and two outs, Sims got his biggest strikeout of the day to end the threat.
Sterlington added an insurance run in the fifth inning when Adams delivered an RBI triple with one out. Josh Vaughn took the mound for the Crusaders after, and Claiborne Christian’s infield played in to combat a squeeze attempt from Sterling Sims. After the Vaughn’s pitch came inside, Sterling Sims decided to drive the ball to centerfield for the sacrifice fly, giving the Panthers a 4-0 lead after five innings.
Freshman Connor Justice delivered an RBI base knock in the sixth inning to make it a 5-0 affair for the Panthers.
Claiborne Christian ended the shutout in the seventh inning with Nick Womack’s RBI single.
Adams led the Panthers at the plate with two hits, while Peyton Robinson provided a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.