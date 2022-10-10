Trey Holly is the best football player Sterlington’s Lee Doty has ever coached against. That's far from the most surprising thing you’d hear Doty say, considering Holly broke the Louisiana rushing record and is on pace to rush for more than 10,000 yards in his career at Union.
Holly enters this matchup against Sterlington with 9,183 career yards. But he’s more than earned the respect of the opposition in his career, and that includes Doty.
“I’m kind of tired of playing him to be honest,” Doty said. “You’ve always got to try and slow him down and contain him. I remember last year we held him to like 21 rushing yards in the first half (in the first meeting) and then he added like 160 rushing yards to his total in the second half. You almost feel good if you hold him to less than 200 yards because it doesn’t happen often. I’ll be glad when that dude graduates.”
Sterlington holds a 6-1 record against the Farmers since moving into the same 3A district back in 2017. Doty has game planned to slow down Holly in six of those contests, as Union’s star tailback played as an eighth grader back in 2018.
Last year’s matchup with the Panthers featured one of Holly’s best performances in his storied high school career. In a 26-24 loss to the Panthers for the Class 3A State Championship, the LSU commit rushed for 182 yards and a score on 24 carries, caught two passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, completed two-of-three passes for 13 yards and even recorded seven tackles on defense.
If anyone statewide was sleeping under a rock and didn't know about Holly before, the word quickly got out about just how special of a talent he is afterward.
Heading into a rematch of last year’s state title game means the motivation part for both coaches should come rather easy this week.
“Oh absolutely,” Doty said. “This is one where everybody looks forward to it. It’s been that way since we’ve gotten into 3A. Every game but two of them have been close with one getting away from us and one getting away from them. I know there’s a lot of talk about me and (Union head coach Joe Spatafora), but there’s a lot of mutual respect between these two coaching staffs. I look forward to this game.”
The (3-3) Panthers will enter this game with more confidence on defense than they had in the early going of 2022. Sterlington is still mixing and matching on both sides of the football to find the right pieces, but the defense is improving.
“The tackling has been a lot better,” Doty said. “We just had to get some reps.”
The Sterlington Panthers have now snapped a two-game losing streak and replaced it with a two-game win streak after a 42-0 victory against Bastrop Friday night.
The Panthers scored all of their points in the first two quarters before calling off the dogs in the second half. Sterlington out-gained Bastrop, 382-39, in total yards.
Mason Lawhon was perfect offensively, completing four-of-four passes for 109 yards and two scores. Lawhon also scored on a rushing touchdown in the win. Trammell Colvin rushed for 123 yards and two scores on 15 carries in the runaway victory.
Lawhon connected on touchdown passes to John Barr at the end of the second quarter. Barr caught a 61-yard reception before hauling in a two-yard touchdown.
Jay Bonner provided a 63-yard punt return score early in the second quarter, as well.
The Panthers will look to take a step forward in the district race by knocking off the No. 1 team in Class 3A, according to the LSWA. But Sterlington isn’t talking about championships just yet.
“We’ve just been focused on trying to get better every week,” Doty said. “We’ll look up and see where we’re at toward the end of the season, but we’re not ready to talk about any kind of championship right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.