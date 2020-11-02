Two positive COVID-19 tests on Sterlington's defense wiped out its entire unit ahead of a highly anticipated bout against Neville High School.
The Panthers had to pull out of this Friday's game, as contact tracing not only forced the entire defensive unit to quarantine, but it also sidelined nine additional defensive players.
"It was very hard," said Sterlington head coach Lee Doty on making that phone call to Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill. "That's one of my friends in this business. The respect I have for them and that program there. But this game is going to happen. It might not happen this year, but this game will happen. It needs to happen."
Doty said first and foremost he hopes the kids who tested positive recover without any issues. The players who are quarantined will be able to return the following Friday, so theoretically, Sterlington's contest with Franklin Parish on Nov. 13 could still take place.
"I haven't gotten to talk with (Franklin Parish head coach) Sonny Nason yet, but we still want to play," Doty said. "It's no way we could play this week, but we should get players back next Friday."
