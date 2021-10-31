The (9-0) Sterlington Panthers recorded its third straight victory of 30 points or more Friday night with a 54-6 win against Franklin Parish.
With the most recent win, seven Sterlington victories have been decided by 18 points or more this season. Only one game (North DeSoto) has been decided by single digits.
In other words, the Panthers have made it look rather easy stacking wins to earn the No. 1 power ranking in Class 3A.
The Panthers rushed for 364 rushing yards on 45 carries in the victory against the Patriots. Bryce Lark, J'Keldrick Miller and Trammell Colvin all had touchdowns in the first two quarters for the Panthers.
Jacob Green's 32-yard field goal gave the Panthers a 24-6 lead at the half. Franklin Parish quarterback Bryce Curtis tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Javion White for the Patriots' lone score.
The Panthers scored 30 points in the third quarter, as a 60-yard touchdown run from Miller, 45-yard touchdown pass from Mason Lawhon to John Barr, safety, five-yard touchdown run from Miller and 25-yard touchdown run from Colvin made a somewhat competitive contest lopsided.
Miller led the team in rushing with 135 yards and two scores on 11 carries. Lark rushed for 131 yards and two scores on nine carries. Colvin finished with 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Lawhon was seven-of-12 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown.
Franklin Parish was limited to just 21 yards on 18 carries as a team.
The Panthers will return to action Thursday for the final District 2-3A matchup of the season. Sterlington will host the (5-4) Carroll Bulldogs.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
