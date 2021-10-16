The (7-0) Sterlington football team is clicking on all cylinders right now, but rest assured Panther fans, that won’t encourage the Panthers to rest on their laurels down the stretch.
No matter how big the win the Panthers collect, Sterlington head coach Lee Doty’s message remains the same on a weekly basis. It’s all about constant improvement for the ultimate goal down the road. That being said, it’s hard to deny Sterlington’s dominance during the 2021 football season, especially after beating Wossman, 45-14, Friday night.
“We just came out flat, and we weren’t very focused to begin the game,” Sterlington head coach Lee Doty said. “We’ve got some things to work on, but give Wossman credit. The good thing is we have so much room for improvement. But I’m proud of our kids for righting the ship after the first quarter.”
Romaj Hatfield set the tone early with a 62-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. Hatfield led the Panthers in rushing with 75 yards and two scores on six carries during a night where eight different Sterlington players got to tote the rock.
Wossman quarterback Zay Wooten used his legs to score on a 13-yard run in the first quarter to make it a 7-6 ballgame, but the Panthers would go on to score 38 unanswered points to make this a one-sided affair.
J’Keldrick Miller scored from 10 yards out in the second quarter to put the Panthers on top, 14-6, before Hatfield scored his second touchdown of the night. A 21-yard touchdown run from Miller followed by a 50-yard pass from quarterback Mason Lawhon to John Barr put the Panthers on top, 35-6, at the half.
Jacob Green connected on a 23-yard field goal and Jay Bonner scored from six yards out in the final quarter to cap the scoring for the Panthers.
Wooten was 11-of-24 for 153 passing yards in the loss. The Wildcats rushed for 106 yards on 29 carries.
Sterlington will host Richwood Friday night, while Wossman travels to play Carroll High School.
“They have some big looking athletes, so we have to get ready,” Doty said.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.