The Sterlington Panthers improved to 4-0 on the season with a road victory against 4A foe North DeSoto Friday night. And that’s the major takeaway for Sterlington fans.
The Panthers have faced a tough gauntlet thus far that featured the likes of Oak Grove, Mangham and now a 4A opponent in North DeSoto, and even though the game ended less flattering that it ended, a 38-35 win is still a win…
“Our kids made plays when they had to,” Sterlington head coach Lee Doty said. “There’s no such thing as a bad win. I thought our offense really clicked. If we did anything wrong it was score too quick I guess. Moving the ball up and down the field, it was good to see us be dominant on that side of the ball. And we were. There was only one drive where we didn’t score, but the kids got a false sense of security going into halftime.”
The 38-35 final score might imply that this was a tight ballgame for the Panthers, but that’s only a half-truth. Sterlington had to hang on to clinch that road victory Friday night, but the Panthers showcased their dominance early on.
Sterlington, which has displayed a nice blend of passing and running thus far, picked on North DeSoto through the air in the early goings. Quarterback Mason Lawhon found his favorite target this season in John Barr on a 29-yard touchdown strike. A 32-yard field goal by Jacob Green later in the quarter gave the Panthers a 10-0 advantage.
A 64-yard touchdown pass by North DeSoto midway through the second quarter made it a 10-6 ballgame.
But the Panthers struck right back with a 26-yard touchdown run from Bryce Lark, who has played both sides of the ball this season. Romaj Hatfield’s one-yard dive later in the second quarter gave the Panthers a 24-6 halftime lead.
Sterlington’s hottest running back Trammell Colvin broke loose in the third quarter on a 46-yard touchdown run, and veteran back J’Keldrick Miller found the end zone on a 33-yard score later in the quarter. The Panthers led 38-21 after that score, but the Griffins found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter through the air to make it a 38-35 ballgame.
“They ran 50 plays to our eight to finish the game,” Doty said. “We practiced recovering onside kicks over and over, and then we got into that situation and acted like we never practiced it before.”
Lawhon was 5-of-5 for 61 yards in the win. Miller led the Panthers in rushing with 137 yards on 11 carries, while Lark added 105 yards on 11 rushes.
“J’Keldrick is finally healthy,” Doty said. “He had a little injury in the jamboree against OCS, and it’s taken him a little bit longer to get over that than we thought it would. But now he’s running full speed. It’s just great to have four backs that can really get after you.”
Running backs might very well be the theme of Sterlington’s next ballgame. The Panthers will look to slow down Jennings tailback Trevor Etienne, who is the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguar running back Travis Etienne.
“He’s one of the most sought after running backs in the country,” Doty said. “If you have offers from Alabama, Michigan and schools like that, you’re legit. So we’ve got to be able to slow him down and keep him from running all over us.”
The Panthers will host Etienne and Jennings Friday night.
