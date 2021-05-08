Sterlington at OCS baseball

Played at OCS High Schoool, Monroe, LA, 15March2021. c.2021.TomMorrisPhotos.com. All RightsReserved

 TOM MORRIS -- (318)237-3030
The Panthers took it to the Giants early and often on Saturday at Panther Park in Game 3 of a best-of-three quarterfinal series. No. 1 Sterlington used 18 hits, four of them being singles by Seaver Sheets, to steamroll No. 9 Jena, 20-3.
 
Sterlington scored four runs in the first inning, and added 12 in the second to practically seal the win. The mercy rule was invoked after the fifth.
 
The monster 12-run second inning for Sterlington featured RBIs by Sheets, Grant Mangrum, Cole Thompson, John Barr, Clay Benson and William Perkins. Thompson also added a solo home run in the fourth inning.
 
Mason Lawhon was the winning pitcher for the Panthers. Lawhon lasted all five innings and struck out five Jena Giants on his way to the win.
 
Sterlington head coach Mark Sims had one message for his players after the game, “Let’s get ready to go to Sulphur.”
 

