Sterlington shortstop KB Briley has signed a letter-of-intent to continue her softball career at Louisiana Tech.
Briley, who signed with the Lady Techsters in mid-November, was the guest of honor for a signing ceremony at the school Monday morning.
“I would like to thank my parents (Todd and Brandi Briley), coaches and teammates,” Briley said. “I am especially thankful to my dad for all the hours he spent with me in the batting cages, backyards and on the field.”
Briley verbally agreed to accept a scholarship offer from coach Mark Montgomery in January. Montgomery has since departed for Maryland, but his successor, coach Maria Winn-Ratliff, upheld the offer.
“Coach Winn saw me at a camp while she was still coaching at Tyler Junior College,” Briley said. “When I took my visit, I was able to meet coach Winn and the new coaches.”
Although Briley has played travel ball from coast-to-coast, she was looking for a college close to home.
“I thought Tech was a great choice academically, and I really like the coaches and players,” said Briley, who picked Tech over ULM. “I wanted to play close to home so my family could come watch me.”
Sterlington coach Jennifer Hickman first saw Briley play as a youth at Carter Park in Bastrop.
“KB put in the work to earn this opportunity,” Hickman said. “As a little girl, and now, you could/can always find KB working in the cages or taking extra reps. Her mom and dad pushed her, and guided her the right way, to work hard for this game that she loves so it would return the favor. I absolutely cannot wait to watch her compete, grow and enjoy this experience.”
A two-time All-State selection for the Lady Panthers, Briley was limited to nine games last season as a junior. Returning to action over the summer, she says she feels no effects from the injury.
“I was back to 100 percent by the summer,” Briley said. “At first, I was a little nervous, but other than that, I was good to go. I played in five or six tournaments over the summer, and played this fall.”
Hickman will welcome the return of Briley, who helped the Lady Panthers reach the Class 3A quarterfinals in 2018 and the Class 2A state finals in 2017.
“KB is the player that every coach hopes for,” Hickman said. “She works hard and absolutely loves the game. She is a selfless player. She helps those around her to become better ballplayers.”
As a junior, Briley hit .485, with a .581 on base percentage and an .802 on base percentage while striking out only once in 128 plate appearances. Her season line also included four home runs, a triple, 18 doubles and 38 RBIs.
In 2017, Briley slashed .402/.496/.598 with a home run, three triples, 12 doubles and 39 RBIs.
With Briley providing middle of the lineup pop, the Lady Panthers are seeking to improve upon last year’s 22-12 record.
“I’m ready to have a comeback season,” Briley said. “I want to help our young players. We have a lot of freshmen coming in. I am looking for a better season. We need to come together with hitting, pitching and defense.”
Playing college softball has been a goal for Briley since she started playing Dixie Softball for Martin’s Lawn Service in Bastrop.
“We never lost a game in three years,” Briley recalled.
Briley went on to play travel ball for the Louisiana Rippers, Louisiana Bombers and Louisiana Slam.
A 4.0 student, Briley is leaning toward majoring in kinesiology. She is undecided on her career path at this point, but coaching is on her radar.
