Sterlington's Payton Parks-Smith, from left, J'Keldrick Miller, Romaj Hatfield and Luke Handy all participate in a celebration of players signing to play at the next level on Wednesday. (Photo by Jake Martin)
The Sterlington football team recognized four players and celebrated their intentions of playing at the next level Wednesday morning.
Sterlington linebacker Luke Handy signed with Belhaven, while running backs Romaj Hatfield and J'Keldrick Miller signed with East Texas Baptist University and Southern Shreveport, respectively. Sterlington offensive lineman Payton Parks-Smith committed to play college ball for McNeese State with a preferred walk-on deal.
Handy, who was selected as a First-Team All-State player by the Louisiana Football Coaches Association, ultimately viewed Belhaven as an opportunity he couldn't pass up on.
"They historically have not been very good, and then Coach (Blaine) McCorckle cleaned house and really turned the program around. it's something I didn't want to miss out on," Handy said. "This is a huge day. It's kind of surreal."
Speaking of huge, Parks-Smith, the 6'4", 289-pound offensive tackle for the Panthers committed to play for McNeese State, choosing a preferred walk-on deal with the Mustangs over New Mexico State and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
"The deciding factor is where I feel the most comfortable at," Parks-Smith said. "It's been difficult. It's been fun but a little stressful just because moving away from my parents is tough."
Parks-Smith had immense success paving the way for four Sterlington running backs that rushed for 600 yards or more last season. Two of those backs signed alongside him Wednesday.
Miller signed with Southern Shreveport after rushing for 816 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He said Southern Shreve had a wrinkle or two in mind with him toting the rock.
"I'm glad to have this opportunity to play again," Miller said. "The coaches told me they could use me in the slot. They want me to rotate between running back and slot. I wanted to do that this year, so it's exciting."
Hatfield, who rushed for 639 yards and 11 touchdowns as the team's fullback last season, waited until he signed to announce ETBU as his newest team.
"It's a dream come true," Hatfield said. "I'm just happy to live it out."
All four players are coming off of a 15-0 season where the Panthers ultimately won the Class 3A State Championship. As Parks-Smith stated at signing day, no team will ever be able to top 15-0.
