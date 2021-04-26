The Sterlington Panthers had three sports represented during a spring signing Monday morning that saw four different athletes continue their athletic careers.
Sterlington pitcher Brandon Brewer signed with LSU-Eunice, linebacker Jordan Doaty signed with Vermilion Community College, running back Zach Crain accepted a preferred walk-on position with the ULM Warhawks and William Perkins will play baseball and kick for the Warhawks in the future.
Crain said ULM head coach Terry Bowden requested film on him and offered shortly after.
“I was super excited and took the opportunity as soon as he offered it to me,” Crain said.
Football was always a big part of Crain’s plans in his future, and said it meant the world to him to get the opportunity in Monroe.
Crain will rub elbows with Perkins once again, as Perkins has the unique opportunity to play two sports at the college level. ULM head baseball coach Michael Federico offered Perkins and pursued him for roughly a year. Once the baseball coaches offered Perkins again, he heard from another head coach that helped the university’s cause.
“Me and Dad were really thinking about it, and then (Dad) talked with Coach Bowden for about an hour,” Perkins said. “That's when I committed.”
Perkins will kick for the Warhawks and said the opportunity was a dream come true.
“I’m already ready to be out there,” Perkins said. “That’s how excited I am.”
Rounding out the football players, Doty said he had an old teammate play at VCC, and once he got to look at everything, he knew what decision to make.
“It was a good school,” Doty said. “Once I figured out everything and talked with one of my old teammates, I knew that was the one.”
And though Brewer is a newer Panther, he’s certainly made an impact in the one season he’s been at Sterlington. Brewer moved in from Alabama and instantly helped the team on the mound in their quest of capturing another No. 1 seed.
He’ll hope to make a similar impact at LSU-Eunice.
“I went down to the camp and threw a bullpen there for them, and they were like, ‘Hey, send us your schedule and we’ll come up and watch you,’” Brewer said.
LSU-Eunice coaches came to see Brewer throw against Ouachita, where Brewer tossed four scoreless inning and had five strikeouts.
The offer came shortly after.
“I’ve been wanting to do this since I was a little kid, so getting to sign today is one of the biggest days of my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.