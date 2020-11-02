The (3-2) Sterlington Panthers struck fast and frequent in a 50-8 dominant road win against East Beauregard Friday night.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Sterlington head coach Lee Doty said. “To drive three and a half hours, what a great trip it was. It was a great atmosphere down there. The fans cheered them on even when the score was a lot to a little. That was a great place to go, and I’m very appreciative for the way East Beauregard’s administration handled everything.”
Sterlington amassed 317 rushing yards in the victory. Zach Crain rushed for 84 yards, while J’Keldrick Miller added 72 on the ground. But the biggest play of the night came from a freshman…
Ninth grader Trammell Colvin, the younger cousin of former Sterlington stars Semaj and C.J. Colvin, scored on a 96-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
“Just to have a player like that on your roster with that last name makes you feel good,” Doty said. “We are double checking to be sure, but we believe it’s the longest touchdown in school history.”
Sterlington was originally scheduled to play at Wossman before the Wildcats pulled out due to positive COVID-19 tests.
When asked how many players were out, Wossman head coach Maurice Pollard said, "enough” earlier in the week.
"We just didn't get the kids back that we felt we needed," Pollard said last week. "We didn't want to put any other kids at risk, as well. We said we'll just wait again until we know we feel good about where we stand. It's just an abnormal time."
Up next for the Panthers is a matchup against the (3-2) Neville Tigers. It will mark the first time Sterlington and Neville have ever met on the gridiron.
“As far as I know, we’ve never even scrimmaged against Neville before,” Doty said. “I wish we could open it up and have a big crowd this week. First time it’s happened, we’re going to be stuck at 25% capacity. Exciting time for us. Get to go to Neville. Walk past those state championship signs. It’s just amazing to me that you can be 12 miles a part and have that big of a disparity in SEC offers. We’ll take our little bunch down there and try to compete.”
Doty said the key to success Friday night will center around limiting Neville’s big plays, as running backs Timothy Byrd and A.J. Allen have made it a Friday night habit of theirs to score on long touchdown runs.
Union's Trey Holly rushed for 252 yards on 39 carries against the Panthers two weeks back.
“Holly had a big night, but he almost had 40 carries,” Doty said. “We really kind of contained him, but it was six and seven yards a pop. We never let him break a long one. We have to do that against Neville to be able to stay in the game. Can’t let them big play us. We have to make them earn their points.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.