After hailing as district champions and making their third trip to the state championship game in the last six seasons, the Sterlington Panthers claimed four of the top five honors in District 2-3A.
Sterlington quarterback Mason Lawhon shared Offensive MVP accolades with Union tailback Trey Holly, while Panthers linebackers Luke Handy and Chase Mitchell got the nod for Co-Defensive MVPs. Sterlington head coach Lee Doty was named Coach of the Year in the district.
The full list follows:
Offense
CO MVPs: Mason Lawhon, Sterlington, Trey Holly, Union
First Team
QB Zay Ford, Carroll
RB J’Keldrick Miller, Sterlington
RB Terraus Harris, Wossman
RB Amareya Greeley, Carroll
FB Ja’Quari Donald, Union
WR Ram Foster, Sterlington
WR John Barr, Sterlington
WR Pat Williams, Wossman
WR Jordan Williams, Wossman
WR Nate Roberts, Carroll
TE Tony Riveria, Sterlington
TE Armani Shelbon, Union
OL Payton Parks-Smith, Sterlington
OL Edmun Williams, Sterlington
OL Brandon Rosson, Union
OL Jayden Washington, Union
OL Raylon Hunter, Union
OL Joseph Horn, Wossman
OL Zelmarcus South, Wossman
OL Thomas Little, Carroll
OL Isiaha Matthews, Richwood
OL Glenn Brisco, Richwood
ATH Dantavion Nabors, Richwood
K Jacob Green, Sterlington
KR Johnny Woods, Wossman
Second Team
QB Cole Dison, Union
QB Zay Wooten, Wossman
RB Trammell Colvin, Sterlington
RB Bryce Lark, Sterlington
RB Romaj Hatfield, Sterlington
WR Ryder Burke, Union
WR Triston Sampson, Union
WR Johnny Woods, Wossman
WR Demarderick Blunt, Carroll
WR Devin Hampton, Richwood
TE Grant Hanna, Sterlington
TE Eric Griffin, Wossman
OL Brenden McNair, Sterlington
OL Drew Huff, Sterlington
OL Josh Moy, Union
OL Cam Hill, Union
OL Jeremiah Major, Wossman
OL Cedric Grimes, Wossman
OL Damien Toney, Carroll
OL Tyland Boughton, Carroll
OL Michael Tillman, Carroll
OL Dennis Wesley, Richwood
H-Back Keyshawn Reed, Richwood
ATH Jordan Hill, Union
Defense
CO MVPs: Linebackers Chase Mitchell and Luke Handy, Sterlington
First Team
DL Caleb Andrews, Sterlington
DL Kellen Hall, Sterlington
DL Charlie Robinson, Sterlington
DL Blake Ramsey, Union
DL Trent Meeking, Union
DL Jy’Quarrius Brown, Carroll
DL Anthony Oatis, Richwood
LB Omari Montgomery, Union
LB Toriano Traylor, Union
LB Charles Dade, Wossman
LB Corey Williams, Wossman
LB Jordan Williams, Wossman
LB Cameron Payne, Carroll
LB Keyshawn Reed, Richwood
DB Cliff Jones, Sterlington
DB Armod Mills, Sterlington
DB Dorien Henderson, Union
DB Kenneth Haulsey, Union
DB Charles Bradshaw, Wossman
DB Quinterious Daggs, Wossman
DB Aneus Roberts, Carroll
DB Traymond Wright, Richwood
P Blake Ramsey, Union
Second Team
DL Jackson Moore, Sterlington
DL D.J. Hutchinson, Sterlington
DL Javarius Hymes, Sterlington
DL Jayden Williams, Wossman
DL Tyrone Walker, Carroll
DL Myron Thomas, Carroll
DL Jatyren Doresey, Richwood
LB Jackson King, Sterlington
LB Armani Harper, Union
LB Braylin Thomas, Union
LB Sam Farmer, Wossman
LB Trey Christian, Carroll
DB Jay Bonner, Sterlington
DB Cole Thompson, Sterlington
DB Cam Hill, Union
DB D’Antwone Hopkins, Union
DB Richard Wilson, Wossman
DB Jonathan Francis, Carroll
DB Michael Wright, Richwood
ST Parker Miller, Sterlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.