After hailing as district champions and making their third trip to the state championship game in the last six seasons, the Sterlington Panthers claimed four of the top five honors in District 2-3A.

Sterlington quarterback Mason Lawhon shared Offensive MVP accolades with Union tailback Trey Holly, while Panthers linebackers Luke Handy and Chase Mitchell got the nod for Co-Defensive MVPs. Sterlington head coach Lee Doty was named Coach of the Year in the district.

The full list follows:

Offense

CO MVPs: Mason Lawhon, Sterlington, Trey Holly, Union

First Team

QB Zay Ford, Carroll

RB J’Keldrick Miller, Sterlington

RB Terraus Harris, Wossman

RB Amareya Greeley, Carroll

FB Ja’Quari Donald, Union

WR Ram Foster, Sterlington

WR John Barr, Sterlington

WR Pat Williams, Wossman

WR Jordan Williams, Wossman

WR Nate Roberts, Carroll

TE Tony Riveria, Sterlington

TE Armani Shelbon, Union

OL Payton Parks-Smith, Sterlington

OL Edmun Williams, Sterlington

OL Brandon Rosson, Union

OL Jayden Washington, Union

OL Raylon Hunter, Union

OL Joseph Horn, Wossman

OL Zelmarcus South, Wossman

OL Thomas Little, Carroll

OL Isiaha Matthews, Richwood

OL Glenn Brisco, Richwood

ATH Dantavion Nabors, Richwood

K Jacob Green, Sterlington

KR Johnny Woods, Wossman

Second Team

QB Cole Dison, Union

QB Zay Wooten, Wossman

RB Trammell Colvin, Sterlington

RB Bryce Lark, Sterlington

RB Romaj Hatfield, Sterlington

WR Ryder Burke, Union

WR Triston Sampson, Union

WR Johnny Woods, Wossman

WR Demarderick Blunt, Carroll

WR Devin Hampton, Richwood

TE Grant Hanna, Sterlington

TE Eric Griffin, Wossman

OL Brenden McNair, Sterlington

OL Drew Huff, Sterlington

OL Josh Moy, Union

OL Cam Hill, Union

OL Jeremiah Major, Wossman

OL Cedric Grimes, Wossman

OL Damien Toney, Carroll

OL Tyland Boughton, Carroll

OL Michael Tillman, Carroll

OL Dennis Wesley, Richwood

H-Back Keyshawn Reed, Richwood

ATH Jordan Hill, Union

Defense

CO MVPs: Linebackers Chase Mitchell and Luke Handy, Sterlington

First Team

DL Caleb Andrews, Sterlington

DL Kellen Hall, Sterlington

DL Charlie Robinson, Sterlington

DL Blake Ramsey, Union

DL Trent Meeking, Union

DL Jy’Quarrius Brown, Carroll

DL Anthony Oatis, Richwood

LB Omari Montgomery, Union

LB Toriano Traylor, Union

LB Charles Dade, Wossman

LB Corey Williams, Wossman

LB Jordan Williams, Wossman

LB Cameron Payne, Carroll

LB Keyshawn Reed, Richwood

DB Cliff Jones, Sterlington

DB Armod Mills, Sterlington

DB Dorien Henderson, Union

DB Kenneth Haulsey, Union

DB Charles Bradshaw, Wossman

DB Quinterious Daggs, Wossman

DB Aneus Roberts, Carroll

DB Traymond Wright, Richwood

P Blake Ramsey, Union

Second Team

DL  Jackson Moore, Sterlington

DL D.J. Hutchinson, Sterlington

DL Javarius Hymes, Sterlington

DL Jayden Williams, Wossman

DL Tyrone Walker, Carroll

DL Myron Thomas, Carroll

DL Jatyren Doresey, Richwood

LB Jackson King, Sterlington

LB Armani Harper, Union

LB Braylin Thomas, Union

LB Sam Farmer, Wossman

LB Trey Christian, Carroll  

DB Jay Bonner, Sterlington

DB Cole Thompson, Sterlington

DB Cam Hill, Union

DB D’Antwone Hopkins, Union

DB Richard Wilson, Wossman

DB Jonathan Francis, Carroll

DB Michael Wright, Richwood

ST Parker Miller, Sterlington

Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.

