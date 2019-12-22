Sterlington Logo

Sixteen teams (nine boys, seven girls) representing nine schools will take part in the annual Sterlington Shootout to be played Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28 at Sterlington High School.

The complete tournament schedule:

Friday’s Games

Main Gym

Mangham vs. Caldwell (boys), 11:30 a.m.

West Ouachita vs. Delhi (boys), 1 p.m.

Sterlington vs. Oak Grove (boys), 2:30 p.m.

Sterlington vs. Mangham (girls), 4 p.m.

Auxiliary Gym 

Bastrop vs. Sterlington (girls), 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Prep vs. Wossman (girls), 1 p.m.

West Ouachita vs. Delhi (boys), 2:30 p.m.

Richwood vs. Homer (boys), 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Main Gym

West Ouachita vs. Lincoln Prep (girls), 10 a.m.

Delhi vs. Richwood (boys), 11:30 a.m.

Sterlington vs. Delhi (girls), 1 p.m.

West Ouachita vs. Bastrop (girls), 2:30 p.m.

Sterlington vs. Mangham (boys), 4 p.m.

Auxiliary Gym

Homer vs. Bastrop (boys), 10 a.m.

Oak Grove vs. West Ouachita (boys), 11:30 a.m.

Mangham vs. Wossman (girls), 1 p.m.

Bastrop vs. Caldwell (boys), 2:30 p.m.

 

