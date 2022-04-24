The No. 6 Sterlington Lady Panthers faced No. 3 Kaplan in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row. And 2022 offered a similar result.
Instead of going nine innings with Kaplan like they did back in 2021, the Lady Panthers upset the higher seed, 8-5, on the road to clinch a semifinal appearance in Sulphur.
Emma Brown was spectacular, as she was 7-for-7 in her previous two softball playoff games. Brown homered twice in the win against Kaplan Saturday.
Kaplan trailed 5-4 heading into the sixth inning when Aubrie Carter knocked in two more runs with a single. Brown's homer that followed provided the insurance runs the Lady Panthers needed to close out the contest.
Sterlington trailed 2-1 early on before an errant throw allowed the Lady Panthers to take the lead. Sterlington built a three-run advantage when Maddie Taylor singled in Hope Tucker, Mallory Stevens followed with a sacrifice fly and Brown hit the first of her two home runs.
With the victory, Sterlington will face No. 7 Buckeye in the semifinals Friday.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013.
