It’s not often two teams come away from a regular season contest feeling better about their postseason chances, but that’s exactly what happened when Sterlington (28-6) defeated St. Frederick (19-9), 2-1, Wednesday evening.
The No. 1 team in Non-Select Division II rode Maddie Taylor’s arm in a pitcher’s duel against the No. 3 squad in Select Division IV.
“It’s always a dogfight with them,” Sterlington head coach Jennifer Hickman said. “To see (Taylor) bear down, and this is her third game in a row this week because she pitched the full game against D’Arbonne Woods Monday, pitched six innings against West Monroe (Tuesday) and then pitched all seven tonight… That’s just an outstanding job.”
Taylor allowed five hits and one walk while striking out five in the victory. The reigning Ouachita Citizen Player of the Year credited her performance to her coaching staff calling spots and her teammates’ defense behind her following the win.
“I always get looser as the game goes along,” Taylor said. “But I always feed off energy. As we have more energy in the field and more excitement, it helps the way I execute.”
St. Frederick’s Victoria Gray allowed five hits and five walks with three strikeouts in her seven innings pitched.
“She has stepped up and taken over that role since Abigail has been hurt, and their pitcher is great,” LaSuzzo said. “The whole thing about this game is it was like a playoff atmosphere, and that’s why we play games like this.”
Taylor and Gray were “perfect” on the softball diamond through three innings.
The contest started with those two exchanging quick half innings. In fact, Taylor and Gray sat down the opposition in order for the first three innings that was played over a brisk 33 minutes.
Hope Tucker was the first player to reach safely for either club in the fourth inning. Sterlington’s senior shortstop blasted a single through the infield before moving over to second base on senior Madisyn Smith’s sacrifice bunt. That set the table for junior Maddie Taylor to knock Tucker in with an RBI single and break the scoreless tie.
“This year, everybody in the lineup has stepped up, but you can always depend on those ‘dependables’ like Hope and Maddie and Emma (Brown),” Hickman said.
With two on, Gray rallied and forced heavy hitter Brown to ground out and end the Panthers’ threat of adding more runs in the inning.
St. Frederick struck back in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Freshman Avery Houser started the rally with a single, and sophomore Kyndall Taylor followed with one of her own. The very next batter saw senior Piper Yarbrough deliver the game tying RBI single.
“You know I’m never satisfied with the loss, but I told them I’m very proud of the way they competed until the end. They competed until the last out was made, and we had our chance,” LaSuzzo said.
The Lady Panthers took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh. Avery Robertson got it all started with a double into right field, followed by Skylar Cannon’s single that put runners at the corners with one out. Tucker drew a walk to load the bases before Smith knocked in the go-ahead run on a ground ball hit to third base. The grounder took a bad hop on Taylor at third base, but Taylor collected it and applied the tag at third while Robertson scored the winning run.
Tucker led Sterlington in the win with two hits, while Yarbrough supplied two hits for the Lady Warriors in the season finale.
