Playing the likes of Ruston, North DeSoto and Alexandria in a span of two days during Ouachita’s tournament felt like the norm for Sterlington head coach Jennifer Hickman.
The Lady Panthers had no intentions of backing away from stout competition, and Sterlington started the weekend with a statement. Sterlington defeated Ruston, 16-2, to open tournament play.
Maddie Taylor had her most impressive performance to date with a 3-for-3 day that featured four RBIs. She was also dynamite inside the circle with 11 strikeouts and only two hits allowed through five innings pitched.
Taylor and freshman Aubrie Carter each recorded doubles, as the Lady Panthers collected 10 hits against Ruston Friday night.
The Lady Panthers dropped contests to North DeSoto and Alexandria Senior High in follow-up contests, but Sterlington still holds a win against the Lady Griffins earlier this season.
When Taylor is healthy and in the lineup, the Lady Panthers are dangerous, which has been sort of a theme for Sterlington this season. The Lady Panthers have experienced some inconsistency this season with players going in and out of the lineup, but Hickman is hopeful the Lady Panthers gain more consistency with a healthier lineup.
“We had that big win against North DeSoto, and then we fell back down the mountain,” Hickman said. “We have kind of been on the struggle bus with players being in and out with injuries. So we haven’t really gotten our defense set yet. Hopefully we get everybody back together soon.”
Still, a win against a championship-caliber North DeSoto squad earlier in the year gives insight to what this team’s potential could be. Hope Tucker made the transition from the basketball court to the softball field look effortless wit her .519 batting average entering last weekend’s tournament. Freshman Aubrie Carter is batting well over .350 midway into the season, and has been a major contributor in Sterlington’s lineup.
“She’s a little ballplayer,” Hickman said. “She plays basketball also, so we knew she was a good athlete. We’ve got her as a middle infielder.”
The (6-7) Lady Panthers return to Class 3A competition with contests against Jena and Carroll this week.
