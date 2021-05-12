Sterlington's Katie Lee Haynes and Jennifer Hickman made it an All-Panther sweep for District 2-3A softball honors.
Haynes earned player of the year and first-team pitcher accolades, while Hickman was named coach of the year in the district.
Catcher Ali Barnette, infielders Mallory Stevens, Emma Brown and Skylar Cannon joined outfielders Hope Tucker and Anna Clare Stewart and utility players Ella Cross and Madisyn Smith and designated hitter Emily Jester on the first team.
Pitcher Shaniya Burrell, infielder Jada Sneed, outfielder Braylee Cooper and utility player Avery Robertson made second team.
Union was well-represented on the first team with Skyler Sensley (pitcher), Kiara Moore (catcher), Shaniya Thomas (infielder), Aijalon Fields (outfielder) and Essynce Wallace (pitcher).
Carroll had the third most players on the first team with Katelyn Harris (pitcher), Kalaryia Howard-Brown (infielder), Brianna Singleton (outfielder), Dorothy Hall (utility) and Tenessia Miley (utility).
Wossman's Raytisha Jackson (infielder), Zacharria Hodgers (outfielder) and Treboria Knight (utility) also made the first team.
Richwood's Makayla Barnes also made first team as a utility player.
