One could easily mistake Lee Doty’s comments on The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake earlier in the week as a joke. Doty said in a dry tone, “I’d like to throw it every other play.”
After watching Sterlington wide receiver Ram Foster produce a 147-yard receiving performance in one quarter of action against Ouachita Christian Friday night, perhaps Sterlington’s head coach wasn’t joking…
“I said we would…” said Doty after the Panthers defeated OCS 26-0 in the Bayou Jamb 2021.
The Panthers outgained the Eagles 288 yards to 107. OCS turned the football over three times to the Panthers' none. You know about that old adage in football...
“Whoever has the fewest turnovers is usually the one who is going to win,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said.
Still, like all football coaches do, Doty found an area for his bunch to improve upon, even after his Panthers limited a highly capable passing attack to just 55 yards through the air.
“We have two good corners, so we thought we’d have a chance there, but we’re not nearly in the kind of shape we need to be. We’re big up front, but playing with teams like this will give us some issues,” Doty said.
Fitzhugh wasn’t surprised to see Sterlington open up its passing game in the first half of the jamboree. Heck, in the same situation, he would have done the same thing.
“If I was playing against OCS and I knew they gave up 400 yards of just passing in the semifinals and finals, I’d come out passing too,” Fitzhugh said. “It’s a jamboree. Work on what you want to work on, but (Ram) Foster did a great job and definitely deserved player of the game. But they have another great one in (John) Barr. They’ll have success throwing to either one of those guys, but whatever they wanted to do worked tonight, passing or running.”
The opening quarter featured both offenses dusting off their air attacks. One was successful while the other took a little time to kick into gear.
Ouachita Christian immediately tested Sterlington’s secondary, as Landon Graves took two shots at Tristan Wiley in tight coverage along the OCS sideline. Sterlington defenders were in position on both plays, but a pass interference call on third down extended the Eagles opening drive. No harm for the Panthers, though, as Jackson King sacked Graves on a third-and-long to force an OCS punt.
The Panthers’ opening shot worked much better for Sterlington. Mason Lawhon’s first pass attempt of the 2021 season found Ram Foster in the middle of the field, who turned it up field for a 42-yard completion. Lawhon’s second completion hit Foster after rolling out to his left on a 21-yard gain that put the Panthers inside the 10-yard line.
The Panthers found paydirt when Bryce Lark scored on a fullback dive from the 1. Lawhon lit up the Eagles secondary with 63 yards on that opening drive, perhaps ushering in a new era at Sterlington that features a more prominent passing attack. Perhaps was the key word there…
Down 6-0, the Eagles went to their rush attack on the very next series. Chris Strickland ripped off a couple first down runs, and Graves parted the red sea on a third-and-medium to get the Eagles inside the Panthers 30-yard line.
The Eagles converted on third-and-nine with a 13-yard completion from Graves to Zach White, which was followed up by a fourth-and-five at the 10-yard line. OCS elected to go for it on fourth, throwing toward Wiley in the corner of the end zone, but Sterlington had two Panther defenders in position to bat the ball away and force the turnover on downs.
With 2:48 remaining, it took the Panthers just three plays to cover 90 yards. Facing a third-and-four, Lawhon faked a throw to his right before hitting Foster on a perfectly set up wide receiver screen. Foster broke loose, waited for his blocker to get in position and cut back inside to the open field before heading into the end zone untouched on an 84-yard score. The Panthers were stopped shy on the goal line on the two-point try.
Cliff Jones scored the Panthers first turnover just before the first quarter ended.
In the second half (jamborees are just two quarters), the Panthers extended their lead to 19-0 when Romaj Hatfield capped off a seven-play drive that featured all runs with a three-yard touchdown scamper. Tramell Colvin showcased a lot of wiggle in the open field during the drive.
With starters missing in action, Fitzhugh asked backups to step up on a night where momentum continued to go against the Eagles, especially with the turnovers multiplying.
“It is what it is,” Fitzhugh said. “The next guy has to step up and get the job done. We just got whipped.”
Sterlington’s Cole Thompson picked off Graves and Chase Mitchell jumped on a fumble in the second half of the two-quarter jamboree. Colvin, who topped the century mark on the ground, found the end zone with 2:40 remaining to give the Panthers a commanding 26-0 advantage.
Lawhon finished 3-of-12 for 147 yards passing and a score. Foster was named the MVP for Sterlington, while Wiley earned MVP honors for the Eagles.
Sterlington will open the season against Loyola at home, while OCS hits the road to take on Southwood in Week 1.
