High expectations come with the territory when you sign up to play Sterlington baseball. That’s what happens when the school wins two state championships in the last three seasons the state tournament was held.
So it’s no surprise the players who don that Sterlington uniform set a high standard for themselves beyond the high school game.
For Seaver Sheets, his aspirations were set on playing for an SEC school. That goal was set early into his high school career. And on Thursday afternoon, he got to make his future official with his signature at the Sterlington Sports Complex.
“They were one of the bigger schools to get on me early, and I had some connections there through my dad,” said Sheets, who is the son of Sterlington assistant Ben Sheets. “I really liked (the coaches), and I like the fact that Auburn is in the Southeastern Conference too. It was a goal to play there.”
The younger Sheets committed to Auburn in July of 2019, so it’s safe to say signing with the Tigers Thursday afternoon was a long-time coming for him. As for his father, Ben Sheets is more well-known around the country for being a Major League Baseball pitcher for over a decade.
The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree when it comes to his son. Whether he’s pitching or playing in the field, Sheets has proven to be a force on the baseball diamond. In 2019, Sheets slid over to shortstop after starting at third base as a freshman. He led the team in walks (25) and sacrifice bunts (six), and he was also tied for the team standard in runs (42). He also ranked second on the club in batting (.369) and hits (41).
Looking to carve their own path on the baseball diamond will be two of Sheets’ teammates, as Parker Coley and Grant Mangrum will make the transition to the college game together. Both Coley and Mangrum signed to play for LSU-Eunice Thursday afternoon.
“I heard about the (LSU-E) camp that we went to, and then I told (Mangrum) about the camp,” Coley said. “We both went to the camp and got an offer at the camp. I took the offer that day. He took it later. I was like, ‘Just take the offer.’”
Coley, of course, wanted to play with his high school teammate, but Mangrum had to feel out the school a little more.
“We toured their facilities and their coaches were good guys,” Mangrum said. “Their recruiting coordinator set the tone for it.”
The least shocking news about Coley and Mangrum’s recruitment was just how much winning played a factor.
“They’re a national championship program,” Coley said. “They win a lot. And I’m not one that likes to lose. It’s just a great place down there.”
During the 2019 season, Mangrum threw out 9-of-18 base stealers as the team’s catcher. He was charged with only one error in 21 games.
Mangrum and Coley made the Second-Team All-District in 2019, while Seaver grabbed first-team honors.
