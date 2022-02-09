Sterlington completed its second District 2-3A sweep of the season Tuesday night, but more importantly, the boys and girls basketball teams knocked off Top 12 opponents in Carroll.
The No. 19 (13-17) Sterlington Lady Panthers defeated No. 12 (17-8) Carroll, 51-49, just before No. 26 (13-14) Sterlington beat No. 8 Carroll (13-12), 44-41.
“We came out and they beat us by 20-something over there a week or so ago, so I think they were kind of overlooking us. They have a big game with Wossman Friday,” Sterlington head coach Caroline Oliphant said. “We mixed it up in the first half and just kept them guessing. We got some easy layups early.”
The Bulldogs narrowed the gap and even tied the game, 49-49, with less than a minute to play. Sterlington ran one final play out of the left base-line with 14 seconds remaining.
“The first and second options weren’t there,” Oliphant said. “Hope (Tucker) drove the gap and hit a mid-range floater for the win.”
Tucker scored 24 points in the victory.
Cardez Norman led the Panthers with 11 points, while Ricky Johnson led the Bulldogs and all other scorers with 15 points.
The Panthers trailed 23-16 at halftime when head coach Paul Glynn met with his guys.
"I circled that 23 and said you just held one of the Top 10 teams in the state to 20 at half," Glynn said. "I told them, 'Let's build on that.' Most people wouldn't have thought we could hold Carroll to 40 points except for us in that locker room. The student section was great and all, but it goes back to our senior leadership. Our seniors were great in pregame, during the game and at halftime."
Sterlington will look to build off of the momentum with a district tilt against Union Friday. Sterlington swept the Farmers earlier this season.
“That was the first one since I’ve been here,” Oliphant said. "It's been a long time since we've had two sweeps here in district at Sterlington."
