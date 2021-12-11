Any time, any place or anywhere, the No. 1 Sterlington Panthers were willing to prove its status as the best team in Class 3A. And the Panthers did that, again, in the Caesars Superdome Saturday by defeating a familiar foe in No. 7 Union Parish, 26-24.
“This is for the Sterlington community,” Sterlington head coach Lee Doty said. “I asked the guys a question last weekend. I told them to send me a picture of someone you’re playing for. And the responses were unbelievable. This is more than just about the Sterlington Panthers football team. It’s about our community. Our team is built on love. From a freshman that doesn’t even play in JV to any of these four guys up here (on the championship podium), ask them and they’ll tell you that.”
The dauntless Sterlington Panther football team welcomed a rematch against a team it beat 28-12 earlier in the season and put to rest any doubts about which team is superior in District 2-3A. But the Panthers were staring defeat in the face, as an individual performance by Trey Holly had Sterlington on the heels of tasting defeat for the first time this season.
Sterlington never wilted.
A last-minute touchdown by J’Keldrick Miller followed by a pass deflection at the end of the game by John Barr and a slew of Panther defenders sent Sterlington fans into a frenzy to celebrate the school's second state title.
Before the final play, Doty gave one final instruction to his team.
“I told them wherever Holly goes, we’ve got to have three people on him,” Doty said. “He’s an outstanding player. That’s why he has all those offers.”
Holly rushed for 183 yards on 24 carries, completed two passes for 13 yards, caught two balls for 83 yards and totaled two touchdowns while also tallying seven tackles. In other words, he did everything and then some in defeat.
“Several weeks ago his brother was our starting safety and broke his leg,” Union head coach Joe Spatafora said. “Trey comes in and knows the position. I tell people all the time wait until you see him on defense. He’s just so explosive. He’s willing to lay it on the line for his friends and brothers.”
The Panthers 15-0 record marks the first time in school history that Sterlington has recorded a perfect record. It’s a record that forced Doty to think about the great coaches that laid the foundation before him.
“The first guy I saw that congratulated me was Dell Ashley tonight,” said Doty, pausing to contain his emotions. “He knows, and you know, how much I care about that guy. He’s the guy that got this started. Without him, Sterlington would still be everybody’s homecoming opponent. Jason Thompson is a brother. He knows if we have a good start to the football season, we’ll have a good school year.”
Doty becomes the second coach to win a state championship with Sterlington, as Thompson’s bunch won the Class 2A State Championship in 2016.
Doty fist pumped toward the crowd after the victory, while senior linebacker Luke Handy couldn’t help but collapse on the field as he was overcome with emotion.
“I’m not a crier,” Handy said. “But I just let out several tears on that field.”
How it Went Down
After Stelrington regained the lead for only the second time of the night, the momentum shift was short lived after Bryce Lark’s four-yard score.
Trailing 20-16 with under six minutes to play in the game, Holly lined up at receiver and hauled in a 75-yard touchdown pass from Cole Dison to put the Farmers back in front. His two-point conversion not only put the Farmers in front but it also took a tying field goal off the chess board. Jacob Green, who earned MVP honors for making two 40-plus yard field goals in the game, would have to watch his teammates from the sideline.
But the Panthers picked up the slack.
Sterlington marched 64 yards on nine plays before J’Keldrick Miller bounced a run to the outside for a 21-yard run that regained the lead with 1:07 remaining in the contest.
After Sterlington defended the final play, Panther players ran all over the Superdome floor to celebrate the victory.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Lark said. “I’ve been telling coach since my freshman year that I was going to win him a championship. I made him a promise that I had to keep.”
Sterlington faced a fourth-and-four on the opening drive of the second half inside Union’s 40-yard line. Doty called a timeout before sending his offense back onto the field. The Panthers ran a toss dive with Miller, who weaved his way through defenders for the first down. The Panthers found great success with the play on the drive, as time and time again, Sterlington converted to move the sticks. But as fate would have it, the toss dive was the very play that saw Miller cough up the football for the first turnover of the game.
Leading 16-13, the Farmers faced a fourth-and-two from their own 28-yard line. Instead of punting the ball back to the Panthers after Handy’s tackle for no gain, the Farmers ran the football with Holly, who bulled his way toward a first down. As the fourth quarter neared, the Panthers defense would be called upon to stop another fourth down attempt, and this time it was at the 25-yard line when Sterlington stuffed the ball carrier at the line of scrimmage. Sterlington went down and scored with Lark’s four-yard dive.
The first play of the game showcased the first wrinkle between the two clubs. Union’s Holly spread out wide, but he was a bit anxious in running his route and was called for a false start. Call it a slow start if you want because what Holly did after the fact was practically blameless. Union ultimately went three-and-out to start the game and after a solid return from Luke Handy, the Panthers started on offense at the Panthers’ own 47.
The Panthers were creative also on offense. Sterlington opened the contest with a double pass that was slightly underthrown to receiver John Barr, but a pass interference call gifted Sterlington with a first down. The Panthers scored three plays later when Lawhon kept the option and showed off his speed on a 26-yard run that puts the Panthers in front, 7-0.
The Farmers produced a methodical, old school drive as an answer to the Panthers. Union went back to that familiar set on their second drive, and Holly caught an eight-yard pass to move the sticks beyond the 50. Union converted a fourth-and-four with a give to Holly after Jay Bonner made a critical tackle on third-and-medium. A personal foul penalty moved the Farmers inside the 15 before the Farmers ultimately punched it in with a short Ja'quarius Donald dive, and Omari Montgomery caught the two-point conversion from Cole Dison to put the Farmers on top, 8-7.
Pre-snap penalties stalled ensuing drives from both teams. Union attempted a fake punt near midfield, but Holly’s 11-yard run was short of a first down, gifting the Panthers with a fresh set of downs at their own 41-yard line. The Panthers swiftly marched into Farmer territory, and Lawhon picked up a third-and-seven with a quarterback keeper before Holly picked the Sterlington junior up and dumped him. Holly was everywhere on defense. His tackle for loss on second down set up a 40-yard field goal attempt from Jacob Green, which he sailed through the uprights.
Sterlington’s 10-8 lead would be short-lived, however. Holly, the man who will more than likely break the state's all-time rushing record next season, broke a 66-yard touchdown and followed it up with a two-point conversion to put the Farmers back in front, 16-10, late in the second half.
On the ensuing Sterlington possession, the Panthers turned to more “trickeration” with another double pass, and just like the first time, it resulted in a pass interference on the Farmers. An 18-yard reception by Ram Foster helped move the Panthers into scoring position, and it looked as though Sterlington cashed in on another occasion where receiver Barr got behind the defense. Lawhon tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Barr but an ineligible receiver down field brought the Panthers back to the 29-yard line. No worries for Panthers fans, though. Green continued to prove just how valuable he was for Sterlington with a 46-yard field goal that made the score, 16-13, at halftime. The 46-yard field goal make was just one yard shy of tying a Class 3A State Championship Game record.
“You saw it tonight. Jacob Green is the MVP, and there isn’t anyone up here that’s upset about that,” Doty said.
Armod Mills led the team in tackles with eight, while Miller led the team in rushing with 106. Three different ball carriers scored for Sterlington in the championship win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.