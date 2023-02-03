For the last decade the Panthers have either competed for state championships or have been in the conversation to win a state title with players that rarely saw a Division I offer.
In an age that some consider even more difficult to earn a Division I offer, the Panthers celebrated four signings on National Signing Day Friday morning with two choosing to play for local Division I universities. Wide receiver John Barr signed with ULM, while pass rusher Charlie Robinson singed with Louisiana Tech. Fellow pass rusher Kellen Hall signed with ULM as a preferred walk-on, and athlete Jay Bonner accepted a preferred walk-on deal with Northwestern.
“I feel like not just the senior class but the classes below us are starting to get recruited by bigger schools too,” Barr said. “In the past, from freshman year on up, I felt like that was never there.”
Barr caught 19 balls for 340 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with the Panthers and earned All-State honors in his career.
Robinson registered six sacks his junior season during Sterlington’s 15-0 season before suffering a season-ending injury as a senior. Three months removed from surgery, Robinson said rehabbing is going well and hopes to begin doing drills in the next month.
“It was sad I couldn’t finish out my senior season, but it’s a blessing in disguise,” Robinson said. “Minor setback for a major comeback.”
Hall earned First-Team All-District accolades this past season. Hall will join Barr at ULM, where both hope to make a splash at a local university. Hall will play outside linebacker or defensive end at the next level.
“I really wanted to stay local,” Hall said. “I wanted to put on as a local talent and show that we can recruit locally and be successful.”
Bonner showcased his versatility in a Panther uniform with 1,339 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns. Sterlington’s athlete made the switch from defense to offense and became a pivotal weapon for the Panthers in 2022.
“My senior year I became more of an offensive player because of the injuries we had,” Bonner said. “Northwestern is taking a chance on me to play DB. I like it, and I like the feeling of catching interceptions. I’m blessed.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
