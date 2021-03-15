Sterlington ace Brandon Brewer was nearly perfect in his outing against (8-4) Ouachita Christian Monday evening. If not for two walks and an error, Sterlington’s senior right-hander would have boasted a perfect game against a championship program like the Eagles. But Sterlington fans will celebrate the no-hitter he threw in a 6-0 victory against their rivals all the same.
Speaking of said rivalry, Brewer got the CliffsNotes version from his teammates before Monday night's contest.
"All I've heard from (my teamamtes) is we'll do pretty much whatever it takes to beat them," said Brewer, who got his first taste of the Sterlington/OCS rivalry after transferring over from Alabama last year.
While the rivalry is good-natured fun, the LSU-Eunice commit was all business on the mound in victory. Brewer was so dominant in the victory Monday night the Eagles didn’t get a baserunner to second base until the bottom of the sixth inning. Brewer struck out seven and worked quickly through an OCS lineup that demands respect across the state.
"To do that against teams like this, I mean, he doesn't know who these players are. He's just heard our players talk about them," Sterlington head coach Mark Sims said. "It's unfamiliar to him, so he just did what he does. OCS historically through all those up there (pointing to several championship banners in the outfield), through 1A to 5A, have been one of the best hitting teams in the state."
Sterlington, which improved to 11-1 with the win, scratched out a run in the first inning when Seaver Sheets seemingly got caught in a rundown with two outs left in the inning. As OCS tried to throw Sheets out at first, Parker Coley, who was on third base, slid home safely to break the scoreless tie.
Sterlington added to its lead in the third inning when a weekend trend reappeared. After the Panthers hit five home runs in a three-game sweep against Neville, Sterlington saw another ball leave the yard at Micah Harper Field. This time it was Parker Coley who hit a dinger over the left-center wall, extending the Panthers lead to 2-0.
"They got behind on him 3-1 and made a mistake," Sims said. "Our bats were a little flat, but their pitcher had a lot to do with it. He was in, out, up, down and he changed speeds. He got down 3-1 when we got that big hit."
Meanwhile, Brewer continued to deal on the mound for the Panthers. While he rarely gave OCS batters something to get their barrel on, Jacob White timed a line drive that would have counted for extra bases in the bottom of the third. Unfortunately for him, Auburn signee Seaver Sheets was playing short and made a leaping stab to rob White.
The Panthers loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning and cashed in when Clay Benson knocked in two runs with a stand-up double. An error and RBI single from Ram Foster in the inning added to Sterlington’s total.
White’s night ended in the sixth ending. He struck out four but allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk.
"Jacob White competed his tail off. He was able to keep those guys off balance for the most part through five innings. We just had that one bad inning," OCS head coach John Parker said. "I think (Brewer) was phenomenal tonight. He was in the strike zone all night. Our guys, I think we had some competitive at bats, but I don't think we had a great approach at the plate. We tried to match power with power with our swings. We just didn't barrel up balls. But that's a credit to him."
Sterlington entered Monday’s contest against OCS with a 10-1 record after sweeping Neville the weekend before. The Panthers blanked Neville 10-0 on Thursday before blowing out the Tigers in a 9-1 victory Friday and completing the sweep with a 12-5 win on Saturday.
Brewer went all five innings Thursday and held the Tigers to just three hits in the shutout win. The Panthers brought out the big bats Thursday, as Benson, Coley and Grant Mangrum homered in the victory.
Benson and Mangrum also homered in the 9-1 victory, while Joby Guthrie limited the Tigers to just four hits with no walks. Guthrie also had six strikeouts in the seven-inning victory.
The Panthers racked up 12 hits and scored seven runs in the final three innings of Saturday’s 12-5 victory to get past Neville.
For OCS, the Eagles entered Monday’s contest after going 1-1 against stout competition Saturday. OCS got the better of Teurlings Catholic in a 4-2 win thanks to Kade Woods’ 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched. Jon Michael Cader led the team with two hits and two RBIs, and Connor Mulhern doubled in the victory.
The Eagles fell to Catholic – New Iberia earlier in the day in a 13-6 contest. Woods, Cader and Mulhern each recorded two hits apiece in the loss. White also doubled for the Eagles.
