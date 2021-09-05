Sterlington head coach Lee Doty said back in the summer that Trammell Colvin didn’t know how good he could be. It’s safe to assume Colvin knows now.
In Sterlington’s 42-14 victory against Loyola Friday night, Colvin accounted for 310 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Consider that potential realized.
Of course, Colvin doesn’t get to run free on opponents without Sterlington’s big men up front, and that’s been a key talking point for Doty all offseason. The Panthers entered the 2021 season extremely high on their chances in the trenches along both sides of the line, and Sterlington had that clear advantage Friday night.
The Panthers rushed for 475 yards on 42 rushes, and that was without starting tailback J'Keldrick Miller. Meanwhile, Mason Lawhon completed 8-of-12 passes for 98 yards and one score.
Romaj Hatfield found the end zone first for the Panthers on an 11-yard run late in the first quarter, but strangely, the Panthers didn’t score again until the second half. But that’s when the dam broke. Colvin broke loose on a 29-yard score before breaking free on a 54-yard scamper four minutes later.
The Panthers took to the air late in the quarter when Lawhon found John Barr on a 31-yard touchdown strike.
Colvin scored his final touchdown of the game on a 43-yard touchdown before Hatfield scored from 42 yards out to cap the high-scoring affair. Hatfield rushed for 119 yards in the victory.
Up next for the (1-0) Panthers is a road matchup against a (1-0) Mangham team that enters this Week 2 matchup with a wave of momentum after knocking off Oak Grove 27-23 in Week 1.
