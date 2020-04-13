After Sterlington’s athletic facilities took damage in Sunday’s tornado that touched down in Ouachita Parish, Sterlington head football coach and athletic director Lee Doty had one message for those eager to pitch out.
“We just need everybody to stay away, and that’s really hard for me to ask our community to do,” Doty said. “We’re a tight-knit community here, and everybody wants to pitch in. I had 15 phone calls and 25 texts yesterday of people wanting to come up and help, but because of the social distancing and the things we’re going through on the other end of this, we need everybody to stay home. There will be opportunities for everybody to help, but we want to get all the dangerous stuff picked up for safety issues.”
Doty told The Morning Drive with Aaron Dietrich and Jake Martin that most of the damage suffered in the storm involved storage around the football field. Lights were down and the dugout areas of the baseball field took damage, as well.
Doty said the school has already contracted out aid to help clean up the campus.
“It was just a sickening feeling, but everything that’s damaged is replaceable,” Doty said. “There was no one hurt, and we’re thankful for that. It could have been a lot worse. I know there are a lot of people who are hurting a lot worse than us this morning.”
