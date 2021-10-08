In a matchup between District 2-3A titans — the only two teams to claim the district crown since Sterlington moved into the district in 2017 — the (6-0) Sterlington Panthers reigned supreme with a 28-12 victory against (3-3) Union Parish Friday night.
“Man, we’ve had two good backs two weeks in a row to go up against,” Sterlington head coach Lee Doty said. “I’m really proud of the way our defense did. I hope we don’t face a better running back than the ones we just saw.”
One week after slowing down Jennings 4-star tailback Trevor Etienne, Sterlington’s defense hemmed up Union’s 4-star tailback Trey Holly in the first half, limiting Holly to just 30 yards on 10 carries.
Meanwhile, Sterlington's offense took advantage of a botched onside kick attempt by Union that opened the game.
“Our kids were really excited about playing this game on the road and it being such a huge game,” Doty said. “We knew they were going to fake a punt or try and onside kick, so the kids were ready for it. We thought we had a good game plan going in.”
Sterlington took advantage of the short field and scored its first touchdown just 58 seconds into the contest. Bryce Lark scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 48-yard run. Lark led the team in rushing with 113 yards on 12 carries.
"He's played really well in this program for four years," Doty said. "Every snap means something to him. This is what you want to see from your seniors."
Romaj Hatfield found the end zone from one yard out later in the quarter to give Sterlington a two-touchdown lead, and the Panthers took a 21-0 lead into halftime after Trammel Colvin broke loose on a 42-yard touchdown run. Colvin had 99 yards on just four carries in the ballgame.
Holly started to find some running room in the second half. He scored on a 10-yard run followed by a 62-yard score. He finished the contest with 197 rushing yards and two scores on 29 carries.
With the win Sterlington moves to 6-0 and will look to remain unbeaten against the Wossman Wildcats Friday night.
"Shoot, we're just excited about being 6-0 and excited about playing well," Doty said. "We don't think we're nearly as good as we can be. We haven't peaked yet. I am very proud of our players and our coaches."
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.