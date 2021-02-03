Sterlington High School sent an All-Parish football player and two softball studs to the next level on National Signing Day Wednesday.
Sterlington’s Colin Foy signed to play for Louisiana College, while the Lady Panthers shipped Ali Barnette to Pineville with him and Katie Haynes to Centenary College of Louisiana.
While his play on the field certainly wouldn’t reflect the sentiment, Foy’s signing might have been the most surprising. Or at least it was for him.
“I didn’t expect any offers, so this is one of the happiest days of my life,” Foy said. “I really don’t know. I honestly just don’t. I’m undersized.”
At 5’9, 190 pounds, Foy might not look like your typical First-Team District 2-3A performer at linebacker. But he more than makes up for his size with his aggression, speed and other intangibles. Foy was so impressive in the miscellaneous stats department that head football coach Lee Doty went to bat for him.
“I was literally in Texas thinking about what I can do to get better when Coach (Will) Anglin gave me my first offer. Coach Doty put me out there,” Foy said.
Anglin, the defensive backs coach for the Wildcats, told Foy he wanted to play him at nickel or at safety.
Barnette won’t be putting on shoulder pads for the gridiron, but she will be suiting up with catcher’s gear. Like Haynes, education was a big deal in selecting which school she wanted to attend. But it was the way the coaching staff reached out to her during a trying time that made her decision to play for Louisiana College so easy.
“I had three schools coming after me,” Barnette said. “But when my dad had his first stroke, the team reached out to me and were super nice.”
It was that relationship that made all the difference. As for the Lady Panthers pitcher and first baseman, Haynes said she also grew close to her new coaches.
“The coach was so nice,” Haynes said. “And my coach has done everything in her power to get me this opportunity. It’s definitely all her that got me this opportunity.”
Before Haynes and Barnette play at the next level, Sterlington’s two softball studs will get an opportunity to finish what they started in 2020 before COVID-19 cut the Lady Panthers’ season short.
