Some might say the (4-5) Sterlington Panthers were a Hail Mary away from pulling off its biggest victory of the season against a (6-3) Amite squad that’s climbing the power rankings in Non-Select Division III.
Others might argue the Panthers were two costly red zone turnovers away from never being in that position late. But either way, the Panthers dropped a 26-20 ballgame against a Top 10 team that it easily could have won. And that didn’t sit well with Sterlington head coach Lee Doty after the loss.
“You schedule big games, you have to win one of them,” Doty said.
The Panthers racked up sacks on defense, ate up yardage and clock on offense and was a call away from pulling off a perfectly executed onside kick against an Amite squad that won the Class 2A State Championship. But the small things became big problems for the Panthers at Sterlington High School Thursday night against an Amite team that swarmed to the football on stretch plays and beat Sterlington over the top on big explosive passing plays.
“We need to get faster,” Doty said. “How do you do that? Offense, we struggled in the first half, and defense and special teams struggled in the second half.”
Amite quarterback Jalen Robinson put on a show, as he completed 11-of-17 passes for 235 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the win. His final score of the ballgame came with 39 seconds remaining. Tied 20-20, Robinson found Ashton Terrell on a 29-yard touchdown strike to put the Warriors up, 26-20.
Sterlington got the ball down to Amite’s 25-yard line for one final attempt, but Amite put the game on ice with an incomplete pass in the end zone. Quarterback Dylan Downs filled in for an injured Mason Lawhon, who was hit hard in the backfield on a roughing the passer call on the final drive.
Robinson hurt the Panthers with his arm and feet on the opening drive of the second half. Robinson ripped off a 16-yard run early in the drive and connected with Lemar Harris down the sideline on a 30-yard completion to set up a one-yard touchdown run by Robinson. His second touchdown run of the game preceded an incomplete pass on the two-point attempt.
The Panthers answered, but not before facing a fourth-and-one from its own 36. Doty didn't hesitate. Sterlington fullback Brody Belanger bulled his way forward for the first down. Ultimately, the Panthers marched 73 yards on 12 plays, all on the ground, with some long runs from Colvin before Belanger scored his second touchdown of the game. The two-point conversion failed, so Sterlington clung to a 13-12 lead late in the third quarter.
Amite took the shot on the chin, and followed with a haymaker of its own, as Sterlington and Amite traded scores in polar opposite ways. After Sterlington rolled up its sleeves and pounded away with its option attack, Amite turned to the air and Robinson tossed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Richard Selders after completing a 36-yard pass to Harris two plays earlier. The two-point pass to Trequan Downs gave Amite a 20-13 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the third.
A 26-yard Nathan White return set up a short field for the Panthers to drive deep inside Amite territory before Belanger scored his third touchdown of the game to tie the ballgame, 20-20, in the fourth quarter.
It looked as though Aiden Parker executed a perfect onside kick after the touchdown, but officials discussed and changed the call after ruling Sterlington touched the football before it traveled 10 yards. Doty vehemently argued with the controversial call on the field.
A holding penalty followed by a sack by Elijah Logo and delay of game set up a second-and-30 with nine minutes remaining in the ballgame. Sterlington edge defender Javarius Hymes recorded his third sack of the ballgame before the Panthers ultimately took over at the Amite 37-yard line following a one-yard punt.
Back-to-back tackles for losses by Amite ultimately set up a three-and-out that resulted in disaster. The snap sailed over Parker’s head and he retreated before falling on the football at Sterlington’s 33. Sterlington's defense had Parker's back, though. Max Risinger batted the ball away on third-and-long before Sterlington’s defense forced another incompletion to turn the football over on downs. Sterlington’s offense could not capitalize, however, and Amite responded with the go-ahead score with less than a minute to play.
Offensively, Belanger led the team with 115 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.
The first drive of the game featured a healthy helping of Sterlington’s fullback slamming into the interior of the Amite defense. Sterlington’s offensive line had a nice surge on the drive, blowing Amite defenders off the line and quickly reaching the second level. Mason Lawhon stuck the ball in Belanger’s gut 11 times for 50 yards on a 12-play drive that covered 60 yards. Belanger finished the drive with a one-yard run to put the Panthers on top, 7-0.
Sterlington’s fast start continued when the Panthers forced a punt situation at the Sterlington 43, and the punter mishandled the punt. That gifted the Panthers a first-and-10 at the Amite 33. A golden opportunity for the Panthers was squandered after Lawhon connected with Barr to move the chains on third-and-nine. Sterlington running back Trammell Colvin received the pitch at the Amite 15-yard line when a clean hit by a Warrior defender jarred the ball loose for the Warriors to pounce on.
Amite picked up three first downs to cross midfield before Sterlington senior defensive end Javarius Hymes recorded back-to-back sacks to set up a third-and-26 and eventually force the Warriors’ second punting opportunity of the ballgame.
The Sterlington ground-and-pound show continued, but the Panthers turned the ball over on the second straight possession after marching inside the red zone again. Gaven Evans’ fumble erased another scoring opportunity, so despite Sterlington dominating every statistical category, the Panthers led by 7-0 midway through the second quarter. And lead held, just barely, after Jalen Robinson broke loose on an 80-yard touchdown. A blocked PAT preserved the 7-6 first half lead.
One of the highlights in the half for the Panthers was a 53-yard punt from Aiden Parker.
That placed the Warriors at the Amite 22-yard line, and it looked as though the Panthers would force a three-and-out with an opportunity to get the ball back with less than two minutes to go. However, on third-and-five, Robinson found running back Christian Smith on a swing pass that saw Smith rumble down the sidelines for 28 yards. A last-minute opportunity for Amite to go into the half with the lead was violently erased when sophomore defensive tackle Elijah Logo slung Robinson down in the backfield for a loss on third-and-medium, or so Panther fans thought. After Robinson picked up a first down with his legs to set up an incomplete pass with no time remaining, a holding call gave Amite one more opportunity to score from Sterlington’s 16. The attempt was batted in the air, though, for Risinger to make the sliding interception to end the half and send the Panthers into the locker room up, 7-6.
Belanger had 17 carries in the first half alone for a team-high 80 yards.
Up next for the Panthers is another district matchup against Wossman to close the regular season. The Panthers will host the Wildcats on Thursday.
