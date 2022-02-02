Months after achieving a perfect season with the (15-0) Sterlington Panthers, three players from Sterlington’s secondary signed letters of intent to play at the next level.
Class 3A All-State defensive back Armod Mills signed a preferred walk-on deal with ULM, while fellow defensive back Cliff Jones signed to play for Louisiana College next year. And while Cole Thompson thrived alongside his teammates in the defensive backfield, he signed with Hinds Community College Wednesday to play baseball.
“All three of us hang out and love each other,” Jones said. “For us all to be signing together is amazing.”
Mills led the team with 98 tackles last season. He also accounted for two forced fumbles, two tackles for loss and an interception for the Panthers.
Thompson led the team with five interceptions, but Jones wasn’t far behind with four.
“After the Dome, I was struggling to get recruited and Coach (Lee) Doty asked me if I wanted to play football at the next level. I said, ‘Yes,’” Mills said. “The next week (ULM wide receivers) Coach (John) Carr came to me and asked me for a visit. I took it.”
Sterlington’s talented defensive back relishes the opportunity to get on the field at the next level and represent the Panthers.
“We’ve been underdogs all our lives, so this is nothing new,” Mills said.
Thompson collected two rings in 2021, as he rode the wave of the Panthers’ 2021 state championship in baseball right into football. Thompson carried a big bat a year ago, as he launched five home runs and accounted for 32 RBIs. He also hit .320.
“I was struggling in the regular season, so in the playoffs, I knew we were playing good teams and that I needed to make adjustments. I did that, and it worked out for me,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he could play third base at Hinds, but that the coaches told him he had an outfielder's frame. Regardless of which position Thompson plays, he’s looking forward to joining another winning culture.
“I loved the campus, and they’ve been a winning program for many years,” Thompson said.
Jones will join his brother, Cole Jones, at Louisiana College, which made his college choice even easier.
“He told me, ‘You’re going to be a better Christian there and be a better person. And you’re going to play some good ball,’” Cliff Jones said.
All three Sterlington Panthers were All-Parish selections on The Ouachita Citizen’s 2021 postseason team.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
