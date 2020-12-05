St. James didn’t go 15-0 in 2019 for nothing.
Sterlington certainly knew what it was going up against in the second round of the playoffs, and the No. 12 Panthers got a personal, up-close look at what makes the defending state champions so good in a 28-7 loss.
The No. 5 Wildcats did what very few teams have done since Lee Doty has taken over as head coach, and that’s limit Sterlington to less than 100 yards rushing. The Panthers totaled just 86 yards on the ground on 35 carries.
“I’ll tell you, they just run so fast,” Doty said. “You have what you think would be a seven- or eight-yard gain, and they redirect and turn it into just a two-yard gain. We haven’t played a team with that kind of speed. We’ll have to address that this offseason and try to schedule somebody like that for next year.”
Sterlington also struggled through the air, as senior Grant Mangrum was 6-of-15 for 63 yards in the loss.
Meanwhile, St. James offense was as advertised. After Sterlington held St. James scoreless in the first quarter, the Wolverines scored the first touchdown of the game in the second quarter when quarterback Marquell Bergeron scampered into the end zone on a 1-yard run. Bergeron scored four total touchdowns (three on the ground) against the Panthers.
“We gave up just over 250 yards of offense to them, but they had short fields,” Doty said. “We just couldn’t ever get them uncomfortable. It was like after that first score they knew they weren’t going to have to take any chances. They got to play with a lead.”
Bergeron scored another short touchdown midway through the third quarter before connecting with Shazz Preston through the air in the fourth to give St. James a 21-0 lead.
Doty said the Panthers went into the matchup with a plan to slow down Preston, and the Panthers limited him to just two catches for 15 yards.
“They had 103 yards passing, but we just didn’t think they would be as patient as they were running the football,” Doty said. “Hats off to them. When we did get pressure on them, their quarterback would break containment and convert a 3rd-and-19 and stuff like that. They are just a good football team. Hats off to them."
The Wolverines led 28-0 in the fourth quarter after Bergeron broke loose on a 34-yard run. Sterlington wouldn’t be held scoreless, as Mangrum connected with Ram Foster for an 8-yard strike with five minutes to play.
The Panthers finished the season with a 5-3 record overall.
“One of the teams we lost to will win the state championship (Oak Grove), and the other two will at least be in the semifinals (Union and St. James),” Doty said. “So we didn’t have a bad loss all season. We lost to good football teams. If you would have told me back in July that we would get nine games in, I would have been so happy for our seniors. This is one of the best group of kids we’ve coached as far as how they acted and how they represented this school. We’re going to miss these guys.”
