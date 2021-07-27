Ben Sheets knows a thing or two about carving out a path to the highest levels baseball can offer.
Now the former big leaguer and current Sterlington assistant coach is helping impart his wisdom on the next generation, while opening the door to unlimited possibilities for today’s youth locally.
“We’re really just trying to work our connections and network out to get people to come to Monroe that normally wouldn’t,” said Sheets, who helped organize the Dixie World Series last week at the Sterlington Sports Complex. “The first tournament we held we had teams from five different states. We were excited about that. If we can just get them in our complex and show them we’re for the kids, I think we can continue to grow it out there. A lot of people are reaching out and wanting be a part of it, which is great.”
In preparation of hosting the Dixie Youth World Series for different ages at the Sterlington Sports Complex, the former MLB All-Star took a drive down memory lane with The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake. Becoming a coach after a successful MLB career was never an unrealistic possibility.
“I like coaching, and I always enjoyed the game and the kids,” Sheets said. “Running the complex, I don’t know what I was thinking there. It’s been fun trying to get some events and get some eyes on people out there. I think the local kids might be able to catch the eye of a recruit or a scout.”
The tournament last week began on Wednesday, and led into a weekend that also featured the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Sheets not only understands what it’s like to rise through the baseball circuit, but he also has experience playing against the best the world has to offer.
Sheets, who won a gold medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics, had a complete game shutout in the gold medal game. Sheets pitched 22 innings, struck out 11 batters, walked one, and gave up 11 hits during the entire tournament. But in the gold medal game, he gave up three singles and advanced just one runner to second base for the 4-0 complete game shutout.
“Aw man, I didn’t realize it’s been 20 years for one, so thanks for hurting my feelings,” Sheets said. “I don’t know where it ranks in terms of accomplishments, but it has to be among the top. I wasn’t overly nervous for that game. I was young. I probably didn't realize the magnitude of the game. They gave me the ball and dumb, stupid me just went out there and pitched. (Manager Tommy) Lasorda had us thinking we were really good. With myself thinking I was good and him thinking I was good, it’s going to be hard to stop I guess.”
To list all of Sheets accomplishments in his baseball career would be a daunting task, as he’s accomplished incredible feats from high school at St. Amant to striking out 20 batters in a single game with ULM (then Northeast) to becoming the first Milwaukee Brewers pitcher to start an All-Star Game (2008).
Many ULM fans still remember that performance from Sheets, by the way, and part of the reason why was the team he did it against: Louisiana Tech. Sheets said he was aware of how many strikeouts he had in the game because he was purposely chasing the school record for strikeouts.
“I knew what I was doing because I was trying to catch Richard Campbell’s record (19) the whole time,” Sheets recalled.
The future four-time All-Star set the new school record in that 6-2 victory back on May 5, 1999.
Sheets went on to pitch in one of the most popular eras of Major League Baseball against some of the biggest superstars the sport had ever seen. He pitched in 250 games and recorded a 3.78 ERA while amassing a 94-96 record. It didn’t take the right-handed ace long to name a player he dreaded facing in the big leagues.
“Barry Bonds was the best hitter hands down of our era, and possibly all eras if you look at the numbers,” Sheets said. “Quite frankly he was just better than me. Most of the time I didn’t feel like that about the hitter, but he got in the box and was just the better in the duo.”
Sheets has helped head coach Mark Sims coach the Sterlington Panthers over the last four seasons with his son, Seaver Sheets, helping claim state championships in 2019 and 2021. It’s been a natural fit for the former Major League star, and he doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.
“It’s been a great run for four years and got to be part of two state championships,” Sheets said. “I think we would have gotten a third, but it was fun to watch (Seaver Sheets) compete and develop. Being a part of that program and school excites me. I got another boy coming up. Going to be an eighth grader, so hopefully he can have some of the same experiences that Seaver had.”
If that experience ends with a hug after a state championship game like it did with Seaver Sheets, you'll get no complaints from Ben Sheets.
