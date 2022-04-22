The No. 6 Sterlington Lady Panthers are one win away from making a return trip to Sulphur after a 2-0 victory against No. 11 Berwick Thursday night.
Maddie Taylor set the tone early, drawing a pop-up and two strikeouts in the first inning before finishing the complete game shutout with only one hit and one walk given up. She also struck out 11 batters.
“She started off the game like that, and Maddie is the kind of player that gets excited when somebody makes a routine pop-up, so when we played some major defense yesterday, she was feeding off of it,” Sterlington head coach Jennifer Hickman said.
The Lady Panthers’ bats had a bit of an off night, but the night started off well for Sterlington's lineup. Emma Brown went 3-for-3 with an RBI in the very first inning. Sterlington went quiet until the sixth inning when Avery Robertson bounced the ball off of the fence for a ground rule double. That scored Sterlington’s other run of the ballgame, and on a night like that, it proved to be all Taylor needed.
Aubrie Carter also went 3-for-3 for the Lady Panthers in the win.
Sterlington will now face No. 3 Kaplan, who the Lady Panthers edged in a 5-4 victory in nine innings one year ago. The dramatic quarterfinal win against last year’s No. 2 seed propelled Sterlington to a state tournament berth against No. 3 Jena, who went on to beat Sterlington, 6-4.
Now No. 3 Kaplan gets an opportunity at revenge, as the Lady Panthers make the voyage for a 4 p.m. contest in yet another quarterfinal contest Saturday.
“They graduated their pitcher form last year’s squad, but they return everyone else,” Hickman said. “Their shortstop is a great player, and she’s the one who hit the walk-off against Jena (4-2 win in second round).”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.