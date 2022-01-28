Directly following Sterlington’s 50-49 victory against Union Parish last Tuesday night, Hope Tucker watched head coach Caroline Oliphant grab a ball that had the No. 13 on it.
Tucker’s 27-point performance in the victory not only helped the Lady Panthers improve to 2-2 in District 2-3A, but it also put her over the 1,000-point mark in her career.
“I saw that No. 13 and thought, ‘What is she doing?’” Tucker said. “When she announced it, it shocked me and brought me to tears. I texted her earlier that week and asked if I was anywhere close because I saw someone else recently got 1,000 points. She said, ‘Yeah, in turnovers…” So it really caught me off guard.”
Oliphant and Tucker shared a laugh about that moment in Sterlington’s gymnasium days after. The two reflected on the journey it took to reach 1,000 points, which featured many losses along the way. Part of a rebuild that featured many freshmen and sophomore starters over the last three years, the Lady Panthers took their lumps. But Oliphant thinks the team is better for it this year, and Tucker’s milestone is proof of it.
“I think it’s pretty special to us,” Oliphant said. “This is my first one to have ever coached to 1,000 points, so that will be special to me also. Sterlington basketball doesn’t get a lot of press. We’re kind of overshadowed because of how successful all these other sports are around here. I think it’s big for her to reach that milestone, and I think it’s a good stepping stone for our program also.”
The Lady Panthers have been led by Tucker’s production, especially in district play. Sterlington’s junior has averaged 14.7 points per game, but she’s ramped it up in league play with 19.8 points per contest.
“We’ve made so much improvement this year,” Tucker said. “It’s been unbelievable.”
Sterlington is currently ranked as the No. 19 team in Class 3A, according to GeauxPreps.com’s power rankings. The Lady Panthers improved to 11-15 following the Union victory. Sterlington was just 7-20 a season ago, and the Lady Panthers haven’t made the playoffs since 2019.
“The first two years she was here we had to rebuild from scratch,” Oliphant said. “The dual sport athletes on this campus are vital to our program and also to softball and track and everything else. For Hope to be this successful in basketball and also go out and be successful in softball and commit to a D1 school, that’s proof you can do both. Her accomplishment paves the way for other kids to go, ‘Hey, I can do the same thing.’”
After taking campus visits and participating in several showcase tournaments, Tucker committed to play softball with UAB last November. That commitment allowed her to slow down and simply be a high school student-athlete.
“Whenever I got committed, I could finally take a breather,” Tucker said. “I wanted to cool down and enjoy the moment.”
Tucker made First-Team All-Parish as an outfielder with the Lady Panthers in her sophomore campaign.
The future Blazer hit .389 with five home runs and 10 doubles and two triples during Sterlington’s journey to the semifinals in 2021. She led the team with 34 RBIs.
And expectations remain high for the Lady Panthers entering this season. But softball is tomorrow. Today is all about basketball and finding a way to compete with the upper echelon in District 2-3A.
It’s that drive, focus and passion that Oliphant is counting on to lay a foundation for more future success.
“They spend so much time and energy on all of these softball camps, and when they come in here, they treat it the same way,” Oliphant said. “Now it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m serious. We want to win. What do we need to do to do that?’ It’s not any fun coming into District 2-3A with a bunch of freshman, but we’ve made it through and we’re starting to see it headed in the right direction.”
