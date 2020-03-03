Borrowing a line from Ouachita Christian’s state championship football team, the Lady Eagles Finished Strong Tuesday night.
As a result, the 35-0 Lady Eagles have advanced to the state championship basketball game for the first time in school history. OCS will host Wednesday’s Metairie Park Country Day (18-4) - Natchitoches St. Mary’s (24-4) winner for the Division IV state title Saturday at a time to be determined.
Emery Wirtz and Conleigh Laseter combined to make 4-of-4 free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the Lady Eagles’ 50-44 semifinal victory over District 2-1A rival Cedar Creek in front of a capacity crowd.
Fans packed The Shack by 4:30 p.m., an hour and a half before tipoff.
“When I came here three years ago, I told the kids that one of my goals was to have standing room only in this gym before they graduated,” OCS coach Stan Humphries said. “We achieved that tonight. It was a great atmosphere and a great environment. Like I’ve told the kids, sometimes you forget about the wins and the losses, but you never forget about the atmosphere. Both schools came out and supported their team tonight.”
A year after losing out to Lafayette Christian in the semifinals, the Lady Eagles confirmed their reservation to the state championship game.
“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s hard to describe,” said Wirtz, a junior forward, following Tuesday night’s 23-point effort. “I knew it was going to be a good night because no matter what we do, somebody is going to step up.”
It didn’t start out as a good night for the Lady Eagles, who fell behind 7-0 early. OCS turned the ball over on its first seven possessions without attempting a shot.
“We had more turnovers in the first quarter than we did in most of our games this year,” said Humphries of his team’s 14 first quarter giveaways. “I think it was nerves. When you play a team three times, and you have already beaten them twice, it’s hard. It was kind of one of those deals where you play not to lose instead of going for it. I have preached to them all year that the goal is there — just go for it.”
Both teams applied full court pressure the entire evening.
“We didn’t press them a lot in the first two games,” Cedar Creek coach Gene Vandenlangenberg said. “A few years ago, I played it safe in a playoff game and regretted it. I decided I was not going to play it safe this time. Our girls did an awesome job of pressing them. We just came up a little short.”
Laseter ended the Lady Eagles’ drought with a pair of free throws nearly four minutes into the contest.
Riley Spradlin answered with a jumper from the right wing to make it 9-2 before the Lady Eagles began to chip away.
Three buckets by Wirtz, including a 3-pointer, trimmed the deficit to 11-9.
Despite attempting only six shots and committing 14 turnovers, the Lady Eagles trailed only 13-10 at the end of the quarter.
Cedar Creek went up by six, 19-13, when Lauren Shirley beat the OCS press for a layup.
With the visitors turning the ball over on five of their next six possessions, OCS began to make its move from there.
“We got off to a great start,” Vandenlangenberg said. “We wanted to get into a fast-paced game. In the second quarter, we went through a lull, and they started hitting some shots and getting some confidence. That’s a credit to OCS. They’re not undefeated for nothing.”
Getting past the Lady Cougars’ full court press, Anna Dale Melton set up Wirtz underneath to spark a 10-0 stretch. Avery Hopkins connected on a runner, Sara Shivers turned an interception at midcourt off the press into a layup, and Wirtz stroked a mid-range jumper and crashed the offensive glass to give the Lady Eagles their first lead, 23-19.
Spradlin’s 18-footer interrupted the OCS run, but Laseter knocked down a corner 3 in the closing seconds to send the Lady Eagles into the break with a 26-21 lead.
“We have played as a team all year. Even when we got down, we knew we could come back,” Laseter said. “We came out a little nervous, then we started making a few shots. The 3-pointer kind of gave us a little momentum going into the second half.”
OCS never relinquished the lead in the second half, though the Lady Cougars were in until the waning seconds.
Cedar Creek twice drew within one in the third quarter at 31-30 and 33-32. Wirtz drove around three defenders for a layup, and Hopkins made a contested transition layup to put the Lady Eagles up 37-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
OCS appeared to be on the verge of putting the game away at the three minute mark.
Leading 38-36, Hopkins hit a deep 2 from the right side, Shivers set up Wirtz with a bounce pass on the break and Laseter drove from the half court line for a layup to cap a 6-0 surge.
Continuing to battle, Cedar Creek countered with a 7-0 flurry to close within 44-43.
“We kept coming back, and had our opportunities. It just didn’t happen tonight,” Vandenlangenberg said.
Sarah Adams aced a shot from the perimeter and Freeman polished off a three-point play to bring the Creek within 44-41.
Cedar Creek played the final 2:17 without Freeman, who fell to the floor while blocking a shot on OCS’ next offensive trip. The senior forward left the court with assistance, favoring her right leg.
Upon regaining possession, the Creek narrowed the margin to 44-43 on Alli Furr’s putback with 1:28 remaining.
After Cedar Creek missed a potential tying free throw, Hopkins drove the length of the court to put the Lady Eagles up three, 46-43.
Both teams came up empty on their next possession before the Lady Cougars missed a game-tying trey. Fouled on the offensive rebound, Lillian Soto converted the front end of a one-and-one to bring Cedar Creek within 46-44.
Back on the other end, Wirtz cashed in on both ends of a one-and-one to make it a two possession game (48-44) with 19.7 seconds remaining.
Cedar Creek missed the front side of a one-and-one on its next sequence, effectively sealing the outcome.
Following an intentional foul in the waning seconds, Laster wrapped up the scoring with a pair of free throws.
The old adage about a good team being able to win, even when they didn’t necessarily play their best, applies here.
“To be able to fight through this and win the ballgame tells me a lot about the character of these girls,” Humphries said, “but you can’t expect to do that every time.”
Laseter contributed 13 points to join Wirtz in double digits for the Lady Eagles.
Cedar Creek (27-5) received 14 points from Freeman and 12 from Adams.
After combining for 37 first half turnovers, including 20 by Cedar Creek, both teams settled down in the second half. Despite the rough start, the Lady Eagles finished plus-7 (31-24) in the turnover category.
OCS shot 19-of-48 (39.4 percent) from the floor, 3-of-12 (25 percent) from beyond the arc and 9-of-16 (56.3 percent) from the free throw line.
Cedar Creek was 19-of-44 (43.2 percent) from the field, 2-of-11 (18.1 percent from 3-point range and 4-of-8 (50 percent) from the charity stripe.
__________________________________
BOX SCORE
Cedar Creek 13 8 11 12—44
OCS ……….. 10 16 11 13—50
CEDAR CREEK (27-5) — All Freeman 14, Sarah Adams 12, Riley Spradlin 9, Lauren Shirley 4, Lauren Menzina 2, Alli Furr 2, Lillian Soto 1.
OUACHITA CHRISTIAN (35-0) — Emery Wirtz 23, Conleigh Lasseter 13, Avery Hopkins 8, Jayden Ellerman 4, Sara Shivers 2.
Three-point goals — Cedar Creek 2 (Adams), Ouachita Christian 3 (Laseter 2, Wirtz 1). Total fouls — Cedar Creek 18, Ouachita Christian 12. Free throw shooting — Cedar Creek 4-8, Ouachita Christian 9-16. Fouled out — none. Intentional foul — Furr. Technicals — none.
