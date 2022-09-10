In a game that Lee Doty appropriately described as “insane,” the (1-1) Sterlington Panthers trailed (1-1) Mangham in the fourth quarter before scoring three unanswered touchdowns to win, 51-32.
“I’m going to be honest with you — we’re very tickled that we won that football game because we feel like Mangham is a dang good football team,” Doty said. “We had a great second quarter. They had a great third quarter, and we had a great fourth quarter. It was a war of attrition.”
Mangham led 6-0 before a lightening delay paused the action for nearly two hours. But once play resumed, the fans that were still in attendance got to watch two premier backs in the area trade exciting plays. Mangham’s Jalen Williams rushed for 154 yards and two scores on 26 carries while also recording 100 receiving yards on nine receptions. On the opposite sideline, Sterlington’s Trammell Colvin rushed for 192 yards and two scores on 19 carries.
“If you came to watch really good running backs last night, you got your money’s worth,” Doty said. “Both of these guys were running up and down the field. As a spectator, I’m sure it was a heck of a football game to see. I hate we had the delay and some people left, but boy, those who stayed were rewarded.”
Though Sterlington capped the game with three unanswered scores, Mangham ultimately outgained Sterlington, 442-380, in total yards. Doty and the Panthers coaching staff are still trying to figure out how to get consistent play from the Panthers.
“I’ve been coaching for somewhere around 33 years in this business of some form or another,” Doty said. “This defense is the most frustrating bunch I’ve ever coached. We may force a three-and-out and be gangbusters and then give up three touchdowns in a row. I haven’t figured out how to push these guys’ buttons yet. I haven’t done a good job of motivating them. We refuse to tackle at times. I’m just a little perplexed by what’s going on. But we’ll get it figured out. This is Week 2.”
Trailing 6-0, the Panthers exited the delay with a sense of urgency. The Panthers scored a safety and took a 9-6 lead on Brody Belanger’s five-yard run. Colvin’s first score of the night gave the Panthers a 16-6 edge. Mangham and Sterlington swapped scores back-and-forth, as Mangham quarterback Austin Lively connected with Colt Casey on a 63-yard score before Belanger rumbled toward the end zone from 39 yards out. Dylan Underwood’s pick six right before the half gave Sterlington a commanding 30-12 lead.
But the game took another turn in the third quarter. Lively found Casey again on a 34-yard touchdown and Williams scored from eight yards out to make it a four-point contest. Williams’ two-yard score at the start of the fourth quarter put Mangham in front, 32-30.
Sterlington completely took over the ballgame after that score. Belanger found the end zone for the third time on the night with an 11-yard score before quarterback Mason Lawhon broke loose on a 12-yard run and Colvin finished things off with a 28-yard touchdown run. Belanger rushed for 95 yards on 10 carries in the victory, and Lawhon completed just two-of-six passes for 25 yards.
“I’m tremendously proud of how they responded in the fourth quarter,” Doty said. “The offense scored three times, we tightened up on defense and started making some plays. It’s a good win for us at the end of the day. To win a game like this and still have a lot to improve, our kids will figure it out.”
Sterlington will challenge (1-1) Oak Grove on the road in Week 3.
